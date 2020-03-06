A Cursory Look at the New York Giants Coaching Staff

Head Coach Joe Judge

One of the hallmarks of a bottom-tier sports franchise is how often it cycles through new coaches. In the last five years, the Giants have fired three head coaches and more assistant coaches than I care to count. With fan ire now rightfully shifting towards ownership, John Mara took a tremendous gamble in hiring Joe Judge, a 38-year old who has never served as a head coach at any level.

2020-Present: Head Coach, New York Giants

2019: Special Teams Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach, New England Patriots

2015-2018: Special Teams Coordinator, New England Patriots

2012-2014: Special Teams Assistant, New England Patriots

2009-2011: Special Teams Assistant/Football Analyst, University of Alabama

2008: Special Teams/Linebackers Coach, Birmingham-Southern College

2005-2007: Graduate Assistant, Mississippi State University

On the surface, Judge’s resume appears almost entirely based on praise from two living football legends who he has worked under: Nick Saban and Bill Belichick. Other than that, Judge served at the coordinator level for only five seasons (2015-2019).

“He’s an excellent coach,” said Belichick. “He understands the game well, works extremely hard and is a very good teacher of fundamentals. Joe picks up concepts and coaching points quickly. He is an exceptional leader and one of the best coaches I have been around. He has been responsible for coaching units comprised of nearly every player on the roster. That requires an ability to handle many moving parts, make constant adjustments and immediate decisions.”

“Joe did a fantastic job for our program early on in our tenure in Tuscaloosa,” said Saban. “He went on to have a lot of success on Bill’s staff in New England. Joe is one of the brightest young coaches in our profession, and I think he will do a tremendous job as the head coach of the New York Giants. They are getting an extremely smart football coach who is very loyal, organized and diligent about getting the job done.”

At least in the short-term, Judge won over many doubting fans during his introductory press conference, evincing a no-nonsense, take-charge attitude and a sense of urgency that seems to have been lacking in recent years. But make no mistake, Mara is taking a big risk here on an unproven commodity with virtually no track record on the offensive and defensive sides of the football.

Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett

Despite his 85-67 regular-season record as head coach and earning “coach of the year” honors in 2016, most Cowboys fans were eventually glad to see Garrett let go. That said, his temperament and overall ability is probably best suited to offensive coordinator. Hiring Garrett was a major “get” for Judge and the Giants as his very presence gives the coaching staff some much-needed gravitas. Indeed, many had expected the Giants to pursue Garrett for the head coaching vacancy. When asked about Garrett, Judge pointed to Garrett’s ability run multiple schemes, putting pressure on defenses, and being an excellent teacher.

“There were guys I worked with that I came across in my career at both Alabama and at the New England Patriots that worked with Jason through their time in Miami with him,” said Judge. “They consistently all reflected on how smart he is, how great a teacher he is and how his perspective of the game was through a different lens than most coaches. And when he sees it, he’s able to communicate it and paint that mental image to the players. And he does a fantastic job of making in-game adjustments… It’s a great system he brings with great teaching that will allow our players to go out there and play aggressively.”

2020-Present: Offensive Coordinator, New York Giants

2011-2019: Head Coach, Dallas Cowboys

2010: Interim Head Coach, Dallas Cowboys

2008-2010: Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, Dallas Cowboys

2007: Offensive Coordinator, Dallas Cowboys

2005-2006: Quarterbacks Coach, Miami Dolphins

Quarterbacks Coach Jerry Schuplinski



After serving four years as an assistant quarterbacks coach with two teams, Judge hired Schuplinski as the primary quarterbacks coach for the Giants. Schuplinski has received praise from former pupils young and old, including Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Fitzpatrick. While Schuplinski will be under pressure to develop Daniel Jones, keep in mind that Jason Garrett began his NFL career as both a quarterback and quarterback coach.

“Jerry is an incredible teacher,” said Judge. “He has done a phenomenal job of developing young quarterbacks in this league. He simplifies the game so the quarterback can play fast in terms of understanding our scheme and analyzing the opponent’s defense.”

2020-Present: Quarterbacks Coach, New York Giants

2019: Assistant Quarterbacks Coach, Miami Dolphins

2016-2018: Assistant Quarterbacks Coach, New England Patriots

2013-2015: Coaching Assistant, New England Patriots

2007-2012: Linebackers/Special Teams Coach, Case Western Reserve University

2002-2006: Head Coach, Trinity High School (Ohio)

2000-2001: Running Backs/Special Teams Coach, John Carroll University

Running Backs Coach Burton Burns



The oldest member of the staff, the 67-year old Burns actually transitioned from legendary running backs coach at Alabama to assistant athletic director for football two years ago. Yet the coaching bug appears to still be in his veins.

“I’ve worked with Burton, so I knew first-hand the impact he has on the players he coaches,” Judge said. “He’s coached a number of great backs, he’s coached on a lot of championship teams, and he knows how to get the most out of his players. He’s tough. That’s one thing you’re going to find out about Burton right away. He’s tough. He’s hard-nosed, he coaches tough, he demands his players to play tough. But he has as deep a care for the players he coaches as anybody out there. They respond to him because they know he’s in a foxhole with them. I’m excited to have Burton here, very excited to have Burton here. I know he’s looking forward to working with the guys on the roster.”

Burns was credited with helping to develop Heisman Trophy winners Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry. One has to think that the lure of coaching Saquon Barkley was a major factor in bringing Burns out of coaching retirement.

2020-Present: Running Backs Coach, New York Giants

2018-2019: Assistant Athletic Director for Football, University of Alabama

2007-2017: Running Backs Coach, University of Alabama

1999-2006: Running Backs Coach, Clemson University

1994-1998: Assistant Coach, Tulane University

1986-1993: Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, Saint Augustine High School (New Orleans, LA)

1981-1985: Assistant Coach, Southern University

1980: Assistant Coach, Booker T. Washington High School (New Orleans, LA)

1977-1979: Assistant Coach, Saint Augustine High School (New Orleans, LA)

Wide Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert

One of the few coaches to survive the purge, Tolbert was hired by Pat Shurmur two years ago after serving as wide receivers coach with a number of franchises including the Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, and Broncos. From an outsider’s perspective, the major reason he was brought back appears to be the development of Darius Slayton. Others such as Sterling Shepard and Cody Latimer, the latter also being with Tolbert in Denver, have not developed as hoped. Judge may have been impressed with his work with previous teams as well as the job he did with a slew of bottom tier wide receivers the Giants have had to rely on the past two seasons.

“Tyke’s a guy I knew throughout the league from going against him,” Judge said. “He’s a guy that came recommended by a lot of people that I know very personally. But ultimately, the deciding factor on Tyke is you turn his tape on, and his guys play hard, they play fundamentally sound, he’s been able to develop a number of receivers in different systems, and ultimately, the video tapes are what tells you how a guy is coaching.”

2018-Present: Wide Receivers Coach, New York Giants

2011-2017: Wide Receivers Coach, Denver Broncos

2010: Wide Receivers Coach, Carolina Panthers

2004-2009: Wide Receivers Coach, Buffalo Bills

2003: Wide Receivers Coach, Arizona Cardinals

2002: Tight Ends Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Florida

1999-2001: Wide Receivers Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

1998: Tight Ends Coach, Auburn University

1995-1997: Tight Ends Coach, Northeast Louisiana University

1995: Wide Receivers Coach, Ohio University

1994: Graduate Assistant, Northeast Louisiana University

1994: Graduate Assistant, Louisiana State University

Tight Ends Coach Freddie Kitchens



A lightening rod for many fans given his disastrous debut season as a head coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, Kitchens was not long ago considered a rising offensive mind in the League. Indeed, it was speculated that Judge may have considered Kitchens for the offensive coordinator spot. Kitchens has a wide array of position coaching experience, including running backs, tight ends, and quarterbacks. He also was an offensive coordinator for one season in Cleveland before becoming head coach. Kitchens replaces Lunda Wells, who now ironically is the tight ends coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

“I think any position on offense is good for Freddie,” Judge said. “He’s got a lot of experience at different positions. He’s been head coach, he’s been a coordinator, he’s been a position coach. He sees it through a lot of different perspectives. What I love about Freddie is he brings an element of toughness and discipline to his room. He brings outside the box thinking a lot of times to how he approaches the game from a game plan perspective. I think he’ll be an asset to working with our offensive coaches and developing the game plan throughout the week. But ultimately, I’ve worked with Freddie, I’ve played for Freddie, and I’ve called against Freddie, and I understand what his players are about.”

2020-Present: Tight Ends Coach, New York Giants

2019: Head Coach, Cleveland Browns

2018: Offensive Coordinator, Cleveland Browns

2018: Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach, Cleveland Browns

2017: Running Backs Coach, Arizona Cardinals

2013-2016: Quarterbacks Coach, Arizona Cardinals

2007-2012: Tight Ends Coach, Arizona Cardinals

2006: Tight Ends Coach, Dallas Cowboys

2005: Running Backs Coach, Mississippi State University

2004: Tight Ends Coach, Mississippi State University

2001-2003: Running Backs Coach, University of North Texas

2000: Graduate Assistant, Louisiana State University

1999: Running Backs/Tight Ends Coach, Glenville State College

(NFL has blocked the following video from BBI, click on link to see “Freddie Kitchens: The Most Selfless Man in the NFL”).

Offensive Line Coach Marc Colombo



Most Giants fans were pining for long-time offensive line guru Bill Callahan, but Cleveland hired Callahan in late January. Judge instead chose 41-year old and relatively still green offensive line coach Marc Colombo over the more experienced Dave DeGuglielmo, who couldn’t seem to stay in one place very long. One of the primary selling points had to be Colombo’s preexisting relationship and experience with Jason Garrett in Dallas. As a player for the Cowboys, Colombo was also a favorite of then Dallas Head Coach Bill Parcells.

“Continuity is very important, especially between the offensive coordinator and the offensive line coach, that they can be on the same page starting out,” Judge said. “One of the challenges of a new staff is getting on the same page and working through some of the differences that maybe we’ve had from past experiences but making sure we’re working to one goal. I’d say with Marc, the deciding factor wasn’t his past experience with Jason. The deciding factor was he’s a tremendous coach. His body of work as you turn on the tape and watch how his guys play with technique, execution and toughness is ultimately what the deciding factor was.”

2020-Present: Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2018-2019: Offensive Line Coach, Dallas Cowboys

2016-2018: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Dallas Cowboys

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Ben Wilkerson

Wilkerson is another Pat Shurmur hire who survived the purge. He worked under unimpressive offensive line coach Hal Hunter, who was out of coaching in 2017 before Shurmur hired him and currently remains unemployed as a coach. Judge has not publicly commented on the retention of Wilkerson. He must see something in him.

2018-Present: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2015-2017: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Chicago Bears

2014: Assistant Football and Track Coach, North Shore Senior High School (Texas)

2012-2013: Offensive Line Coach, Grambling State University

2011: Offensive Administrative Intern, Louisiana State University

2010: Offensive Graduate Assistant, Louisiana State University

Senior Offensive Assistant Derek Dooley

Dooley is the third assistant coach on the offensive side of the football who has served as a head coach in the NFL or at a major collegiate program. He also worked with Jason Garrett in Dallas for five seasons as wide receivers coach. He also has experience as an offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, tight ends coach, running backs coach, and special teams coordinator.

2020-Present: Senior Offensive Assistant, New York Giants

2018-2019: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, University of Missouri

2013-2017: Wide Receivers Coach, Dallas Cowboys

2010-2012: Head Coach, University of Tennessee

2007-2009: Head Coach, Louisiana Tech University

2005-2006: Tight Ends Coach, Miami Dolphins

2004: Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, Louisiana State University

2003: Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, Louisiana State University

2000-2002: Tight Ends Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Louisiana State University

1997-1999: Wide Receivers Coach/Co-Recruiting Coordinator, Southern Methodist University

1996: Graduate Assistant, University of Georgia

At the very least, he is quite the character (see video below).

Offensive Assistant Stephen Brown

It seems Brown was probably brought onboard due to his preexisting relationship with Jason Garrett, serving in the same role in Dallas for four seasons. Judge has not commented on Brown.

2020-Present: Offensive Assistant, New York Giants

2016-2019: Offensive Assistant, Dallas Cowboys

2013-2014: Assistant to the Head Coach/Special Teams Assistant, Buffalo Bills

2009-2012: Quality Control Coach/Director of Recruiting, Syracuse University

2006-2008: Student Assistant, University of Tennessee

Offensive Quality Control Coach Bobby Blick

Blick survived both the Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur firings. However, Judge moved him from the offensive to the defensive side of the ball. Judge has not commented on Blick. Typically, quality control coaches prepare the statistical analysis as well as the initial video study of upcoming opponents several weeks in advance of playing them..

2020-Present: Offensive Quality Control Coach, New York Giants

2017-2019: Defensive Assistant, New York Giants

2016: Director of Player Personnel, Army

2015: Special Teams Coordinator/Director of Recruiting, Samford University

2014: Tight Ends/Slot Receivers Coach, Samford University

2014: Special Teams Quality Control Coach, Georgia Tech

2011-2013: Tight Ends/Running Backs Coach, Elon University

2008-2010: Offensive Graduate Assistant, North Carolina State University

2004-2007: Undergraduate Assistant, North Carolina State University

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

The selection of Graham as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator may be the most head-scratching hire Judge made. In his only season as defensive coordinator, an admittedly undermanned Miami Dolphins defense finished 30th in yardage allowed and 32nd in points allowed. Furthermore, since Graham was still under contract, the Dolphins voluntarily allowed Graham to go to the Giants.

2020-Present: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator, New York Giants

2019: Defensive Coordinator, Miami Dolphins

2018: Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, Green Bay Packers

2016-2017: Defensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2014-2015: Linebackers Coach, New England Patriots

2012-2013: Defensive Line Coach, New England Patriots

2011: Linebackers Coach, New England Patriots

2010: Defensive Assistant Coach, New England Patriots

2009: Coaching Assistant, New England Patriots

2009: Defensive Line Coach, University of Toledo

2007-2008: Defensive Graduate Assistant, University of Notre Dame

2005-2006: Tight Ends Coach, University of Richmond

2004: Defensive Line Coach, University of Richmond

2002-2003: Graduate Assistant, Wagner College

When asked about Graham, Judge repeats the same word: multiple. The good news about Graham is that Belichick thought enough of him to keep him around for seven years, coaching both the defensive line and linebackers. Ironically, he also served two years on Ben McAdoo’s staff in 2016 and 2017.

Defensive Line Coach Sean Spencer



Spencer was not Judge’s first preference as this job was first offered to University of Mississippi Defensive Line Coach Freddie Roach, who apparently first accepted and then backed out of the job. Despite not having any pro coaching experience, Spencer appears to be a solid fallback option as “Coach Chaos” was widely respected for his work at Penn State.

“I’ve known Sean through the business,” Judge said. “The most impressive thing about Sean is the players he’s developed through his time at both Vanderbilt and Penn State, among other stops in his career. Sean has a great energy about him, he has great command within a room, his players respond to him, they play hard and they play fundamentally sound.”

2020-Present: Defensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2018-2019: Associate Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, Penn State University

2014-2017: Defensive Line Coach, Penn State University

2011-2013: Defensive Line Coach, Vanderbilt University

2009-2010: Defensive Line Coach, Bowling Green State University

2007-2008: Defensive Line Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, University of Massachusetts

2006: Defensive Line Coach, Hofstra University

2005: Linebackers Coach, Villanova University

2004: Defensive Line Coach, College of the Holy Cross

2001-2003: Defensive Line Coach, University of Massachusetts

2000: Defensive Line Coach, Trinity College

1998-1999: Running Backs Coach, Trinity College

1996-1997: Running Backs Coach, Shippensburg University

1995: Running Backs/Tight Ends Coach, Wesleyan University

Outside Linebacker Coach/Senior Assistant Bret Bielema

Bielma’s career path is a bit odd and he is somewhat a controversial and “colorful” figure. As head coach, he led the Wisconsin Badgers to a 68-24 overall record and three straight Big Ten Championships. But Bielma surprisingly left Wisconsin for the head coaching position at Arkansas, where he struggled, compiling just a 29-34 record. He was fired after five seasons. Bill Belichick then hired Bielma as a consultant in 2018 and then shifted him to defensive line coach in 2019. After being the only coach Judge poached off of Belichick’s staff, Bielma interviewed for head coaching jobs at Michigan State and Colorado. However, as of now, he will be a New York Giant in 2020.

“There’s a lot of things (to like) about Bret,” Judge said. “I think Bret brings a great personality to the group, brings a great perspective on how he sees the game, he’s coached the front for some time, he’s coordinated defenses at a high level. Players respond to Bret in a positive way. He has a great way of teaching, he has a great way of getting the guys motivated, and he gets the most out of his players. He brings experience from the NFL, as well as college, so not only does he understand what’s going on in the league now, he understands what the players coming from college are used to and how to better translate the trends they’re going to see.”

2020-Present: Outside Linebacker Coach/Senior Assistant, New York Giants

2019: Defensive Line Coach, New England Patriots

2018: Consultant to the Head Coach, New England Patriots

2013-2017: Head Coach, University of Arkansas

2006-2012: Head Coach, University of Wisconsin

2004-2005: Defensive Coordinator, University of Wisconsin

1996-2001: Linebackers Coach, University of Iowa

1994-1995: Graduate Assistant, University of Iowa

2002-2003: Co-Defensive Coordinator, Kansas State University

Inside Linebackers Coach Kevin Sherrer

Like Sean Spencer, Kevin Sherrer has never coached at the pro level. So it remains to be seen how well he will adjust to the pro game. Interestingly, he coached linebacker Lorenzo Carter at the University of Georgia.

“Kevin is just an old ball coach,” Judge said. “When I met Kevin, he was coaching at Hoover High School in Alabama. The next year, he was on the staff with us at Alabama. I’ve watched him progress through his career as defensive coordinator at South Alabama, his time in Georgia, his time in Tennessee. I think Kevin is a phenomenal football coach, and he coaches from the ground up with fundamentals, his players play sound and they play hard.”

2020-Present: Inside Linebackers Coach, New York Giants

2019: Special Teams Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, University of Tennessee

2018: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, University of Tennessee

2014-2017: Outside Linebackers Coach, University of Georgia

2013: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, University of South Alabama

2010-2012: Director of Player Development, University of Alabama

2007-2009: Defensive Coordinator, Hoover High School (Alabama)

2005-2006: Defensive Assistant, Hoover High School (Alabama)

2001-2004: Defensive Backs Coach, Spain Park High School (Alabama)

1998-2000: Graduate Assistant, University of Alabama

1996-1997: Assistant, Tuscaloosa County High School (Alabama)

Defensive Backs Coach Jerome Henderson



On the surface, Henderson doesn’t seem like an overly inspiring hire as his passing game defenses in Atlanta ranked 28th, 12th, 27th, and 22nd the last four seasons. The Falcons fired him in January. Before that, he served as defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys for four seasons.

“Jerome has a great resume, he’s coached a lot of good players in a lot of good schemes,” Judge said. “I think the more you check around with Jerome, I talked to guys that he coached, the way they responded to him and the way they respected him in the room definitely said a lot about him as a coach.”

2020-Present: Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants

2016-2019: Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Atlanta Falcons

2012-2015: Defensive Backs Coach, Dallas Cowboys

2009-2011: Defensive Backs Coach, Cleveland Browns

2008: Defensive Backs Coach, New York Jets

2007: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach/Director of Player Development, New York Jets

2006: Director of Player Development, New York Jets

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Blevins

Blevins was another Pat Shurmur assistant who Judge chose to keep. However, Judge moved him from assistant special teams coach to assistant defensive backs coach. Blevins did coach defensive backs at the collegiate level.

“I’ve known Blev for some time now, and he’s coached on all three sides of the ball,” Judge said. “He brings great experience that he can contribute to a lot of different parts of developing players. One thing you learn working with the special teams is you’re learning how to develop techniques of a total player. He could easily have gone over to the offense and worked with a skilled position. He could have stayed on special teams and have been an asset. We thought right now, the best fit for Blev was to help with our defense and bring some experience he brought from the other sides of the ball and work with Jerome.”

2020-Present: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants

2018-2019: Assistant Special Teams Coach, New York Giants

2013-2017: Coaching Assistant/Special Teams, Arizona Cardinals

2012: Cornerbacks Coach, University of Alabama at Birmingham

2011: Special Teams Coach/Cornerbacks Coach, Tennessee State University

2009-2010: Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Tennessee State University

2008: Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Tennessee-Martin

2005-2007: Graduate Assistant, Mississippi State University

2003-2004: Defensive Backs/Running Backs Coach, Meadow Creek High School (Georgia)

Defensive Assistant Jody Wright



Judge has not publicly commented on Wright, who will serve as a defensive assistant.

2020-Present: Defensive Assistant, New York Giants

2019: Offensive Assistant, Cleveland Browns

2018: Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach, University of Alabama at Birmingham

2015-2017: Director of Player Personnel, University of Alabama

2014: Running Backs Coach, University of Alabama at Birmingham

2013: Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach, Jacksonville State University

2010-2012: Graduate Assistant/Offensive Analyst, University of Alabama

2009: Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations, Mississippi State University

2006-2008: Graduate Assistant, Mississippi State University

2005: Volunteer Coach, Mississippi State University

2002-2004: Student Assistant Coach, Jacksonville State University

Defensive Quality Control Coach Mike Treier



Judge also has not commented on Treier, who will serve as defensive quality control coach. Typically, quality control coaches prepare the statistical analysis as well as the initial video study of upcoming opponents several weeks in advance of playing them.

2020-Present: Defensive Quality Control Coach, New York Giants

2019: Safeties Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Marshall University

2018: Defensive Backs Coach, Marshall University

2017: Defensive Analyst, Marshall University

2016: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach, University of Tennessee at Martin

2014-2015: Graduate Assistant, Marshall University

Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

McGaughey deservingly survived the latest coaching purge as his special teams performed decently the past two years.

“I’ve known T-Mac from going against him as well as being in the business and I have a good relationship with him professionally and personally,” Judge said. “I have a lot of respect for him as a coach and I have a tremendous amount of respect for him as a person. He gets the most out of his players. I’ve competed against him and I knew it was always going to be tough sledding in the game there. From the perspective of having to go against him, you understand you don’t want to get him out of the building; you want to hold onto guys like that. They’re definitely key assets. He and Tom Quinn do an outstanding job of working together, coaching the players in techniques and coming up with schemes for game plans that allow them to apply pressure on the opponents.”

2018-Present: Special Teams Coordinator, New York Giants

2017: Special Teams Coordinator, Carolina Panthers

2016: Assistant Special Teams Coach, Carolina Panthers

2015: Special Teams Coordinator, San Francisco 49ers

2014: Special Teams Coordinator, New York Jets

2011-2013: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Assistant, Louisiana State University

2007-2010: Assistant Special Teams Coordinator, New York Giants

2005-2006: Assistant Special Teams Coordinator, Denver Broncos

2004: Special Teams Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach, University of Houston

2003: Special Teams Coordinator, University of Houston

2002: Special Teams Intern, Kansas City Chiefs

2002: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, Scottish Claymores (NFLE)

2001: Pro Scouting Assistant, Houston Texans

2001: Minority Intern, Kansas City Chiefs

1998-2001: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, Willowridge High School (Houston, TX)

1998: Graduate Assistant, University of Houston

Assistant Special Teams Coach Tom Quinn

Quinn must have been reincarnated from a cat because he definitely has nine lives. Quinn miraculously not only has survived Tom Coughlin, Ben McAdoo, and Pat Shurmur, but some dreadful special teams units during his tenure as special teams coordinator for a decade with the team.

“The experience is important, but the success is more important,” Judge said. “(McGaughey and Quinn have) been doing it at a high success rate for a long time. The fact that they had a relationship working together already, I had a relationship with both guys from going against them and have known them within the profession for some time now. T-Mac and Tom do a tremendous job. I love the way they relate to the players, I love the way they coach their guys. You know when you go against their units that they’re going to be sound and they’re going to play hard, and that’s critical. I have a lot of respect for both of them.”

2018-Present: Assistant Special Teams Coach, New York Giants

2007-2017: Special Teams Coordinator, New York Giants

2006: Assistant Special Teams Coach, New York Giants

2004-2005: Special Teams/Outside Linebackers Coach, Stanford University

2002-2003: Special Teams/Tight Ends Coach, Stanford University

1999-2001: Special Teams/Linebackers/Tight Ends Coach, San Jose State University

1996-1998: Defensive Coordinator, College of the Holy Cross

1995: Defensive Coordinator, Boston University

1992-1994: Special Teams Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, James Madison University

1991: Linebackers Coach, Davidson College

Assistant Coach – Special Projects and Situations Amos Jones

Amos was the last coach Judge hired. His title is a new one for the New York Giants franchise.

“Amos is someone I’ve known for quite some time,” Judge said. “I have a high trust factor with him. He’s definitely somebody who has worked consistently throughout his career with a number of organizations dealing with situations. He’s got an eye for all sides of the ball. He’ll help with a lot of special projects that will come up throughout the season with evaluation of ourselves and our opponents… Amos brings a wealth of experience to our team.”