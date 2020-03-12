New York Giants Re-Sign Eli Penny, Cut George Asafo-Adjei

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN ELI PENNY…

The New York Giants have officially re-signed fullback Eli Penny. ESPN is reporting that the contract is a 2-year deal. Penny was set to become a restricted free agent. The sole fullback on the team for the past two seasons, Penny played in all 16 games in 2019, rushing the ball 15 times for 39 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and catching two passes for nine yards.

The Giants signed Penny off of the Practice Squad of the Arizona Cardinals in September 2018. He ended up playing in 14 games that season for the Giants, with three starts, carrying the ball seven times for 25 yards and catching eight passes for 50 yards. The 6’2”, 234-pound Penny was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Cardinals after the 2016 NFL Draft. Penny spent his rookie season on the Cardinals’ Practice Squad. He was active all 16 regular-season games in 2017 with no starts and finished the season with 31 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

The New York Giants have waived/failed physical offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei. The Giants drafted Asafo-Adjei in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The team placed him on Injured Reserve in August 2019 with a concussion injury that sidelined him most of training camp and all of the preseason.