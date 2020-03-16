GIANTS SIGN JAMES BRADBERRY TO 3-YEAR, $45-MILLION DEAL…

Multiple media sources are reporting that the New York Giants have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent cornerback James Bradberry (Carolina Panthers). The deal is reportedly a 3-year, $45 million contract that includes $32 million in guaranteed money.

The 26-year old, 6’1”, 212-pound Bradberry was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Panthers. In four seasons with Carolina, Bradberry has started all 60 regular-season games that he has played in, accruing 222 tackles, three sacks, 47 pass defenses, eight interceptions, and two forced fumbles. In 2019, he started 15 games and finished the year with 65 tackles, one sack, 12 pass defenses, and three interceptions.

Blessed with good size and overall athletic ability, the Panthers often used Bradberry to cover the opposing team’s best receiver.

NO TENDER FOR JON HALAPIO…

ESPN is reporting that center Jon Halapio, who was scheduled to become a restricted free agent, will not be tendered by the New York Giants. This means that Halapio will be an unrestricted free agent who is free to sign with any team.

An underwhelming and disappointing season by Halapio in 2019 was unfortunately punctuated by him suffering a torn Achilles’ tendon in the final moments of the season finale. In all, Halapio started 15 games, missing one start with a hamstring injury.

Halapio was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He has bounced around different leagues and teams including the Patriots (2014), Boston Brawlers (2014), Denver Broncos (2014–2015), Arizona Cardinals (2015), Brooklyn Bolts (2015), and Patriots (2016) again.

The Giants signed Halapio to their Practice Squad in 2016 and 2017. The Giants then added him to the 53-man roster in October 2017 and he played in 10 games, starting the last six at right guard. Halapio won the starting center job in 2018, but was lost early when he was placed on Injured Reserve in September 2018 after breaking his ankle and lower leg in the second game of the season.