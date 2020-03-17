New York Giants Sign Kyler Fackrell, Re-Sign Cody Core

GIANTS SIGN KYLER FACKRELL TO 1-YEAR, $4.6-MILLION DEAL…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (Green Bay Packers) to a 1-year, $4.6 million contract.

The 28-year old, 6’5”, 245-pound Fackrell was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Packers. In four seasons with Green Bay, Fackrell has played in 61 regular-season games with nine starts, compiling 111 tackles, 16.5 sacks, one pass defense, and one forced fumble. He finished 2019 with 23 tackles and one sack. Fackrell’s best season was in 2018 when he started seven games and accrued 42 tackles and 10.5 sacks. Fackrell is a big linebacker who can rush the passer. He needs to be a more physical run defender.

GIANTS RE-SIGN CODY CORE…

The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have re-signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Cody Core. Terms of the contract are not yet publicly known.

While Core only had three catches for 28 yards in 2019, he was arguably the team’s best special teams player, excelling on punt coverage. He was credited with eight tackles and was a big factor in downing punts inside the 20-yard line.

The 6’3”, 205-pound Core was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. In three seasons with the Bengals, he played in 35 regular-season games with seven starts, accumulating 30 catches for 360 yards and one touchdown. The Giants claimed Core off of waivers from the Bengals in September 2019.

