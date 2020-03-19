Giants Sign Cam Fleming and Nate Ebner, Part Ways with Antoine Bethea

GIANTS SIGN CAM FLEMING TO 1-YEAR…

Multiple media sources are reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Cam Fleming (Dallas Cowboys) to a 1-year contract.

The 27-year old, 6’5”, 320-pound Fleming was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. After four years in New England, he signed with the Cowboys. In six NFL seasons, Cameron has played in 75 regular-season games with 26 starts. He has experience at both tackle spots, where he has started 10 games at each position. Cameron has also played in 11 post-season games with two starts.

GIANTS SIGN NATE EBNER TO 1-YEAR DEAL…

Multiple sources are reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent safety and special teams ace Nate Ebner (New England Patriots) to a 1-year contract.

The 31-year old, 6’0”, 215-pound Ebner was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Patriots. In eight seasons in New England, Ebner has played in 111 regular-season games with no starts, accruing 95 tackles and one forced fumble, mostly on special teams.

GIANTS DO NOT PICK UP OPTION ON ANTOINE BETHEA…

The New York Giants have announced that they will not picked up the final year on safety Antoine Bethea’s 2-year contract, effectively making him an unrestricted free agent. Bethea was set to make $2.475 million in salary and count another $400,000 in bonus money (pro-rated signing bonus, roster bonus, and workout bonus) against the 2020 NFL salary cap.