Giants Sign Colt McCoy, Hire Craig Fitzgerald as New Strength Coach

GIANTS SIGN COLT McCOY TO 1-YEAR, $2.25 MILLION DEAL…

Multiple media sources are reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent quarterback Colt McCoy (Washington Redskins) to a 1-year, $2.25 million contract that includes $1.5 million in guaranteed money.

The 33-year old, 6’1”, 212-pound McCoy was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He has spent time with the Browns (2010-2012), San Francisco 49ers (2013), and Redskins (2014-2019). In 10 NFL seasons, McCoy has only started 28 games, 21 of which came with the Browns in 2010-2011. He started three games the past two seasons with Washington. In all, McCoy has completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 6,080 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He has also rushed the ball 130 times for 497 yards and two touchdowns.

GIANTS HIRE NEW STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH…

The New York Giants have hired Craig Fitzgerald as the team’s new director of strength and performance. Fitzgerald held the same position with the University of Tennessee since 2018. He replaces Aaron Wellman, who left the Giants to accept the same position with Indiana University earlier this month. Wellman had served as the Giants’ strength coach since 2016, under both head coaches Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur.

Fitzgerald’s resume: