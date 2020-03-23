NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN DION LEWIS TO 1-YEAR DEAL…

Multiple media sources are reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent running back Dion Lewis to a 1-year contract. Lewis was cut by the Tennessee Titans on March 12th.

The 29-year old, 5’8”, 195-pound Lewis was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Lewis has spent time with the Eagles (2011-2012), Cleveland Browns (2013), Indianapolis Colts (2014), New England Patriots (2015-2017), and Titans (2018-2019).

Not counting the 2013 season which his missed due to a broken leg, Lewis has played in 86 regular-season games with 27 starts in eight seasons. He has carried the ball 538 times for 2,310 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns. Lewis has also caught 172 passes for 1,281 yards (7.4 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns.

In 2019, Lewis played in all 16 regular-season games for the Titans with one start. He carried the ball 54 times for 209 yards and caught 25 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.