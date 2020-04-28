GIANTS CUT SIX PLAYERS, SIGN ANOTHER ROOKIE FREE AGENT…

The New York Giants have officially announced that they have waived the following six players:

TE C.J. Conrad

OC Tanner Volson

CB Derrick Baity

P Sean Smith

LS Colin Holba

LS Drew Scott

The Giants originally signed Conrad as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Giants signed him to the Practice Squad in September 2019, cut him later that month, and then re-signed him in January 2020.



Volson was originally signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Chargers waived him in late August 2019 and the Giants signed him to their Practice Squad in December 2019.

Baity was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Texans waived him in late August and the Giants signed him to their Practice Squad in November 2019.

After spending a couple of brief stings on the Giants’ Practice Squad in 2019, the team re-signed Smith to a reserve/futures contract in late December 2019.

Holba was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has spent time with the Steelers (2017), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017), and San Francisco 49ers (2018-2019). The Giants signed him to the Practice Squad and then the 53-man roster in November 2019. He ended up playing in the last five games of the season as the team’s long snapper.

Scott spent some time with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys before the Giants signed him to a reserve/futures contract in late December 2019.

The team also announced that they have signed linebacker Oluwole Betiku, Jr. (University of Illinois). The 6’3”, 249-pound Betiku was a 1-year starter at defensive end in college. He’s well-built and extremely athletic, but very green.

For a complete listing of the Giants’ rookie free agents, see our NFL Draft review article.