NEW YORK GIANTS CLAIM QB COOPER RUSH OFF OF WAIVERS…

The New York Giants have claimed quarterback Cooper Rush off of waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Rush has one year and $2.133 million in salary left on his current contract. Rush is now reunited with former Cowboys head coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

The 26-year old, 6’3”, 225-pound Rush originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft. In three years with the Cowboys, Rush has played in five games with no starts. During the 2019 preseason, Rush completed 41-of-67 passes (61.2 percent) for 398 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

GIANTS CUT REGGIE WHITE, JR…

The New York Giants have waived wide receiver Reggie White, Jr. The Giants originally signed White as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Giants signed White to the Practice Squad in September 2019, cut him in November, and then re-signed him to the Practice Squad later that month.

GIANTS CUT KEVIN WILKINS…

The New York Giants released defensive end Kevin Wilkins on April 30th. The 6’2”, 304-pound Wilkins was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Eagles cut him in August and he spent a brief stint on their Practice Squad in December. The Giants signed Wilkins to the Practice Squad in December 2019.