DEADLINE FOR MULTIYEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR LEONARD WILLIAMS PASSES…

The NFL deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension passed at 4:00PM on Wednesday. Thus, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who the Giants designated as the team’s Franchise Player in March, will play 2020 on his 1-year, $16.126 million tender.

Earlier this year, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) filed a grievance on behalf of Williams, arguing that his $16.126 million tender slotted for defensive tackles be increased to the $17.788 tender for defensive ends. The arbitration hearing for this dispute has been delayed due to the COVID-19 issue according to The New York Post.

The Giants acquired Williams by trade from the New York Jets in late October 2019 for two draft picks: a 2020 3rd-round pick and what ended up being a 2021 5th-round pick. He played in eight games for the Giants with five starts, finishing with 26 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 pass defenses, and 1 forced fumble.

The 6’5”, 302-pound Williams was the sixth player taken overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jets. In four and a half seasons with the Jets, Williams started 70 games, accruing 240 tackles, 17 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles. His best season was 2016, when he was credited with 68 tackles and seven sacks.

