NEW YORK GIANTS BEGIN REPORTING TO TRAINING CAMP ON JULY 23…

The NFL has announced the reporting dates for training camp. Although rookies are eligible to report two days earlier, the New York Giants have determined that quarterbacks, rookies, and injured players will report to East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 23. All other players are to report by July 28. Coaches began arriving on July 17.

According to media reports, the Giants will conduct most training camp functions at MetLife Stadium in order to be better comply with COVID-19 restrictions. The home and away locker rooms at the stadium will allow for greater social distancing. The Giants will also have access to suites inside the stadium in order to hold team meetings. However, the Giants will still practice at nearby Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

The NFL and NFL Players association are still negotiation about how many – if any – preseason games will be held in 2020.

ARTICLES…