New York Giants Reduce Roster to 80 Players; Da’Mari Scott Opts Out

NEW YORK GIANTS REDUCE ROSTER TO 80 PLAYERS…

The New York Giants have reduced their summer training camp roster to 80 players. The Giants waived the following players:

QB Case Cookus

RB Jon Hilliman

FB George Aston

LB Chris Peace

LB Oluwole Betiku

LB Dana Levine

CB Shakial Taylor

S Rashaan Gaulden

Wide receiver Da’Mari Scott has also decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19. He is the second Giant to do so, following left tackle Nate Solder.

The Giants claimed Scott off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills in July 2019. They waived him in August but Scott spent time on both the team’s Practice Squad and 53-man roster during the season. In all, Scott played in five games with two starts. He finished the year with just two catches for 22 yards. He also returned four kickoffs (27.5 yards per return) and six punts (5.3 yards per return).

The 6’0”, 205-pound Scott was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns waived him in December 2018 and he was then signed by the Bills.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (hamstring) was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List.

The Giants also signed rookie cornerback Jarren Williams, who was waived by the Arizona Cardinals last week when they cut their roster to 80 players.

Under special COVID-19 rules, teams were allowed to delay reducing their roster from 90 to 80 until August 16. However, teams choosing to wait would have to split their squads into two halves: (1) veterans and (2) rookies/first-year players/rehabbing players/select quarterbacks.

The Giants are currently splitting the team into three workout groups for strength and conditioning. By dropping the roster to 80, the Giants can now implement full-team walk-throughs. Full-padded practices are allowed to begin on August 17.

Of the players cut, quarterback Case Cookus, linebacker Dana Levine, and linebacker Oluwole Betiku were signed by the Giants as undrafted rookie free agents after the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Giants signed running back Jon Hilliman as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. While he spent most of the season on the team’s Practice Squad, he was active for three games with one start, rushing the ball 30 times for 91 yards (3.0 yards per carry). He also fumbled the ball away twice in his limited opportunities.

The Giants signed fullback George Aston to the Practice Squad in late December 2019. The 6”0”, 240-pound Aston was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Broncos cut him in August 2019.

The Giants claimed Chris Peace off of waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers in September 2019. He played in four games with the Giants before the team placed him on Injured Reserve with a knee injury in December. The 6’2”, 250-pound Peace was signed by the Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Giants claimed Shakial Taylor off of waivers from the Denver Broncos last Tuesday. The 6’0”, 181-pound Taylor was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Indianapolis Colts after the 2019 NFL Draft. He was then claimed off of waivers by the Broncos in November 2019.

The Giants signed Rashaan Gaulden to the Practice Squad and then the 53-man roster in December 2019. He played in the season finale and was credited with one tackle. The 6’1”, 200-pound Gaulden was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers waived Gaulden in late November 2019.

ARTICLES…