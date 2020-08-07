DeAndre Baker Faces Prosecution; Zak DeOssie Retires

FLORIDA OFFICIALS DECIDE TO PROSECUTE DEANDRE BAKER…

Broward County, Florida officials have decided to prosecute New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker on four counts of robbery with a firearm. If convicted, Baker faces a minimum prison sentence of 10 years up to life. Baker was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List on July 27th due to his ongoing legal situation. At the team’s request, he has not participated in any team workouts this offseason.

Baker was charged in May with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of armed aggravated assault with a firearm from an incident that allegedly took place at a house party in Miramar, Florida. The incident was allegedly sparked by a game of dice that involved high-stakes gambling and allegedly resulted in Baker robbing party guests at gunpoint. Baker was released on bond after he turned himself into police authorities. Baker’s attorneys claim Baker was the victim of a shakedown.

The Giants drafted Baker in the 1st round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Baker had an up-and-down rookie season for the Giants. He started 15 of the 16 games he played in, receiving 87 percent of defensive snaps, and finishing the year with 61 tackles and 8 pass defenses. He did not intercept a pass.

ZAK DeOSSIE RETIRES…

New York Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie, who remained an unsigned unrestricted free agent this offseason, has officially retired from football. DeOssie was drafted as a linebacker by the Giants in the 4th round of the 2007 NFL Draft, but spent his entire 13-year career on special teams with the Giants. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2010. Last November, the Giants placed DeOssie on Injured Reserve with knee and wrist issues.

“To everyone at the New York Football Giants – teammates, coaches, trainers, management, ownership, and everyone else who impacted my career and daily experience in big and small ways: I can’t thank you enough for the best 13 years of my life,” said DeOssie. “I have worked with, and for, the best of the best, and that has made me better in every way, every single day. I am forever grateful for the opportunity, the lifelong friendships, and ten lifetimes worth of memories – the big wins on big stages, the tiny victories behind the scenes, and the challenges that have taught me so much. Eli said it best: Once a Giant, Always a Giant, Only a Giant. What an honor.”

DeOssie’s full retirement statement is available at Giants.com.

GIANTS CUT DOMINIQUE ROSS…

The New York Giants have waived undrafted rookie free agent linebacker Dominique Ross.