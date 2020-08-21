August 21, 2020 New York Giants Training Camp Report

AUGUST 21, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media and team sources:

The Giants held a full-contact, intra-squad scrimmage on Friday morning.

In 7-on-7 drills, quarterback Daniel Jones started things off by going 3-of-3 with completions to wide receiver Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton (twice).

drew praise from coaches and teammates. The starting offense struggled on the first series of the scrimmage with an incomplete pass, short run by running back Saquon Barkley , and a deflected pass by defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson . Then there were two short runs by running back Dion Lewis and a short pass to wide receiver Golden Tate . Quarterback Daniel Jones was 1-of-3. Safety Jabrill Peppers stuffed one of the runs.

threw a short pass to running back . This was followed by short runs by Leake and running back . Rush then found tight end for a completion. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw a pass to running back Saquon Barkley for a 1st down. This was followed by an 8-yard pass to Barkley, who then Barkley ran for a 1st down on 2nd-and-2. Jones threw a screen pass to Barkley who was tackled from behind by defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence . (Both Lawrence and Dalvin Tomlinson were active). Jones then completed a pass to wide receiver David Sills for a 1st down on 3rd-and-7. Jones was 3-of-3 on this series.

INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Corey Coleman (coming off of an ACL injury), linebacker Ryan Connelly (coming off of an ACL injury), and safety Xavier McKinney (unknown) did not practice.

“We just thought they had a really strong load, and we’re looking to really build into next Friday,” said Head Coach Joe Judge after practice. “Based on what they did the rest of the week, and those guys carried a heavy load for the team throughout practices, we thought it was best to just go ahead and rest them.”

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

NBC4 NEW YORK TO TELEVISE NEXT TWO SCRIMMAGES…

The New York Giants and NBC4 New York have announced that the next two intra-squad scrimmages will be televised on a one-day tape delay, airing Saturday, August 29th at 6:00PM and Friday, September 4th at 7:00PM. The scrimmages will also be available on Giants.com, the Giants Mobile App, and on the Giants YouTube page. Unfortunately, the scrimmage feeds will be edited and only run for one hour each.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Saturday and return to practice on Sunday.