Xavier McKinney to Miss 2-3 Months with Foot Fracture

AUGUST 26, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media and team sources:

Light, 3/4-speed practice held on the field at MetLife Stadium. Emphasis was on communication, situational football, and special teams.

Offensive and defensive staffs were stationed on opposite sidelines. Some in coaching booths upstairs.

INJURY REPORT – SURGERY FOR XAVIER McKINNEY AND DAVID MAYO…

The New York Giants have announced that safety Xavier McKinney (left foot fracture) and linebacker David Mayo (torn meniscus in left knee) will undergo surgery. McKinney underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon and Mayo will undergo surgery on Thursday.

McKinney is expected to miss 2-3 months and Mayo three weeks.

McKinney was the team’s 2nd round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Giants signed Mayo in September 2019 after he was cut by the San Francisco 49ers. He surprisingly ended up playing in all 16 games with 13 starts, playing in 57 percent of all defensive snaps, and finishing with 82 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 pass defenses.

Wide receiver Tony Brown (unknown), tight end Rysen John (unknown), center Spencer Pulley (unknown), linebacker Ryan Connelly (unknown), safety Nate Ebner (unknown), and safety Jaquarius Landrews (unknown) did not practice.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Giants practice on Thursday morning (9:45-11:45 AM). Head Coach Joe Judge and several players will also address the media.