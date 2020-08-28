NEW YORK GIANTS HOLD INTRA-SQUAD SCRIMMAGE…

The New York Giants held an intra-squad scrimmage on Friday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Some notes from the scrimmage:

Players were not allowed to live tackle and bring the ball-carrier to the ground.

1st-team offensive faced 1st-team defense, with back-ups mainly playing against back-ups.

WR Corey Coleman returned the opening kickoff. The 1st-team offense went three-and-out on its first possession. DL Dexter Lawrence deflected the first pass. WR C.J. Board returned first punt.

OG Shane Lemieux sprung RB Wayne Gallman for a 43-yard touchdown run on 3rd-and-1.

RB Javon Leake returned the second kickoff. OLB Lorenzo Carter “sacked” QB Daniel Jones. Jones then connected with WR Darius Slayton for about a 40-yard gain. Carter then “sacked” Jones again. PK Graham Gano connected on 47-yard field goal. (Carter beat LT Andrew Thomas and TE Levine Toilolo on his two sacks).

WR Derrick Dillon returned the third kickoff. LB Tae Crowder had nice pass defense on RB Deion Lewis. Board returned the second punt.

After picking up a first down, the starting offense was forced to punt. Board returning the third punt.

C Tyler Haycraft looked good moving downfield and throwing a block on a screen pass to RB Saquon Barkley. Board returns fourth punt.

CB James Bradberry has good coverage on incomplete deep pass to Slayton. RB Dion Lewis ran for a 1st down. CB Darnay Holmes made a diving break-up of a Jones pass to WR Sterling Shepard on 3rd-and-3. Board returns punt.

OLB Markus Golden “sacked” QB Colt McCoy. CB Grant Haley then broke up a pass intended for WR Derrick Dillon to force the punt. Board muffs punt.

Carter picks up another sack, this time against RT Cam Fleming (Jones fumbled the ball on the play, but the play was ruled dead). DL Leonard Williams then “sacked” the quarterback (Carter was close again). Board returns punt.

McCoy hit wide receivers Austin Mack and then Corey Coleman for first downs during the two-minute drill. Gano kicked a 40-yard field goal right before halftime.

QB Cooper Rush started the second half. Defensive holding was called on CB Jarren Williams on 3rd down. Gallman converted on another 3rd down. Gallman finishes drive with 5-yard touchdown reception from Rush.

4th-down “sack” by OLB Carter Coughlin was erased by defensive holding call on CB Christian Angulo. Gano finished the scrimmage with a 41-yard field goal.

A 1-hour replay of the scrimmage will be aired on Saturday on New York NBC4 at 6PM and online (Giants.com, Giants.com App, and Giants.com YouTube channel) at 7PM.

INJURY REPORT…

Not playing in the scrimmage were safety Xavier McKinney (left foot fracture), linebacker David Mayo (torn meniscus in left knee), tight end Evan Engram (“load management”), linebacker Blake Martinez (unknown), safety Jaquarius Landrews, and tight end Rysen John (unknown).

“On Blake, no, there’s no update based on what we talked about last night,” said Head Coach Joe Judge after the scrimmage. “In terms of Evan, look honestly, we’ve just been pounding him so much in practice that we’ve really kind of backed off a little bit with load management. It wasn’t just him. We made decisions going in in terms of how we were going to use all of our players. These are things we look at in terms of total reps they’re taking at practice, some of the GPS numbers we get from our strength staff and training staff. It was a calculated decision tonight that we just said hey, you know what, tonight’s a night, even if it was a regular practice, we may have backed off Evan a little bit. We made the decision tonight. There were a lot of other guys we had to evaluate, so we wanted to make sure they got maximum reps and we pulled back a time limit for everyone.”

CB Darnay Holmes (“lower body”) was injured during the scrimmage, but reporters at the game did not believe the injury to be serious.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants are off on Saturday and return to practice on Sunday.