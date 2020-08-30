Joe Judge Assesses the Scrimmage; Giants Roster Moves

AUGUST 30, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media and team sources:

Light 90-minute, jogging-speed practice on Sunday with players in shorts and helmets. Practice focused mainly on situational work.

INJURY REPORT…

Safety Xavier McKinney (left foot fracture), linebacker David Mayo (torn meniscus in left knee), safety Jaquarius Landrews (unknown), and tight end Rysen John (unknown) did not practice.

ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have signed cornerbacks KeiVarae Russell and Brandon Williams.

The 26-year old, 5’11”, 196-pound Russell was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He has spent time with the Chiefs (2016), Cincinnati Bengals (2016-2018), and Los Angeles Chargers (2019). Russell has only played in 20 regular-season games with one start, accruing just 21 tackles and two pass defenses and one interception. He did not play in 2019.

The 27-year old, 6’0”, 200-pound Williams was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. In four seasons with the Cardinals, Williams played in 45 regular-season games with three starts, accruing 38 tackles and five pass defenses. He missed all of 2019 with a shoulder injury. Williams has mainly played on special teams.

To make room for Russell and Williams, the Giants waived running back Javon Leake and Christian Angulo, two undrafted rookie free agents the team signed after the 2020 NFL Draft.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Sunday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Monday afternoon (12:30-2:30PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will address the media after practice.