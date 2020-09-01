September 1, 2020 New York Giants Training Camp Report

SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media and team sources:

There was a lot of contact during 11-on-11 running drills.

QB Daniel Jones threw a long touchdown pass to WR Darius Slayton over CB Corey Ballentine .

threw a long touchdown pass to WR over CB . Jones then threw a 20-yard pass to RB Saquon Barkley against linebacker T.J. Brunson.

against linebacker T.J. Brunson. Jones connected on another long touchdown pass to Slayton over CB Dravon Askew-Henry .

. QB Colt McCoy threw a long touchdown pass to WR David Sills over CB Jarren Williams .

threw a long touchdown pass to WR over CB . CB Darnay Holmes knocked away a pass intended for WR Derrick Dillon .

knocked away a pass intended for WR . Defensive linemen Dalvin Tomlinson and Leonard Williams jumped offsides and were forced to run laps.

and jumped offsides and were forced to run laps. WR C.J. Board dropped a pass in the endzone from Jones.

dropped a pass in the endzone from Jones. CB Jarren Williams knocked away a pass from McCoy intended for WR Austin Mack in the end zone.

knocked away a pass from McCoy intended for WR in the end zone. Jones again throws another long touchdown to Slayton over Ballentine.

LB Devante Downs knocked away a short pass from Jones to RB Dion Lewis .

knocked away a short pass from Jones to RB . LB Kyler Fackrell dropped an interception on a pass from McCoy.

dropped an interception on a pass from McCoy. LB Ryan Connelly was active against the run and the pass.

was active against the run and the pass. Jones again connects on long pass to Slayton over Ballentine on 4th-and-10.

Ballentine did break up a potential touchdown pass to Board in the end zone. However, after a touchdown reception by Barkley, Ballentine gave up the 2-point conversion to Board.

Mack made an excellent over-the-shoulder sideline catch on a pass from McCoy in the 2-minute drill to up a field goal.

In all, Jones completed six long passes on Tuesday, four to Slayton, one Sills, and one to Barkley. Show 'em how it's done Coach Judge 😁 pic.twitter.com/mzlanDhlgd — New York Giants (@Giants) September 1, 2020

INJURY REPORT…

Safety Xavier McKinney (left foot fracture), linebacker David Mayo (torn meniscus in left knee), wide receiver Golden Tate (hamstring?), linebacker Blake Martinez (unknown), safety Jaquarius Landrews (unknown), and tight end Rysen John (unknown) did not practice.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

