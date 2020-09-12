Golden Tate Questionable for Steelers Game

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

The annual BBI contribution campaign has begun and will continue until Halloween. The continued existence of this website depends on the generous contributions of its readers. For details, please see our Contribution Page. Thank you for your support!

SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Golden Tate (hamstring), TE Levine Toilolo (hamstring), and LB Tae Crowder (hamstring) were limited in practice on Saturday. All three players are officially “questionable” for Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

LB Markus Golden (illness) and S Adrian Colbert (illness) fully practiced. Both are expected to play on Monday.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Saturday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.