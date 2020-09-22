Giants Roster Moves; Assistant Coaches Address the Media

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

The annual BBI contribution campaign has begun and will continue until Halloween. The continued existence of this website depends on the generous contributions of its readers. For details, please see our Contribution Page. Thank you for your support!

GIANTS PLACE SAQUON BARKLEY ON INJURED RESERVE…

As expected, the New York Giants have placed running back Saquon Barkley on Injured Reserve. Barkley tore the ACL, partially tore the meniscus, and sprained the MCL in his right knee in the game against the Chicago Bears last Sunday. He will soon undergo surgery in a few weeks once swelling in his knee has gone down.

To fill that vacancy on the 53-man roster, the Giants signed cornerback Ryan Lewis from the Practice Squad. The 6’0”, 195-pound Lewis was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Cardinals (2017), New England Patriots (2017-2018), Buffalo Bills (2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019), Miami Dolphins (2019), and Washington Football Team (2020). Lewis has played in 20 NFL regular-season games with two starts, accruing 43 tackles, eight pass defenses, and one interception.

The Giants also signed linebacker Jermaine Grace to the Practice Squad and terminated the Practice Squad contract of offensive lineman Tyler Haycraft.

The 26-year old, 6’1”, 223-pound Grace was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Atlanta Falcons after the 2017 NFL Draft. The much traveled Grace has spent time with the Falcons (2017, 2018-2019), Indianapolis Colts (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018, 2019-2020), and Seattle Seahawks (2018, 2019). Grace has played in 24 regular-season games with no starts, accruing eight tackles.

Haycraft was signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft.

NEW YORK GIANTS ASSISTANT COACHES ADDRESS THE MEDIA…

Video clips of the media sessions with the following New York Giants assistant coaches are available at Giants.com:

Quarterback Coach Jerry Schuplinski (Video)

Running Backs Coach Burton Burns (Video)

Wide Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert (Video)

Tight Ends Coach Freddie Kitchens (Video)

Offensive Line Coach Marc Colombo (Video)

Defensive Line Coach Sean Spencer (Video)

Outside Linebackers Coach/Senior Assistant Bret Bielema (Video)

Inside Linebackers Coach Coach Kevin Sherrer (Video)

Defensive Backs Coach Jerome Henderson (Video)

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players return to practice on Wednesday. Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.