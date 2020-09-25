Friday Giants Injury Report; Joe Judge Addresses Media

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

CB Brandon Williams (groin) and S Adrian Colbert (quad) were limited in practice on Friday. Williams is officially “questionable” for the game against the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday. Colbert is “doubtful” for the game.

Linebacker Carter Coughlin (hamstring) fully practiced and is expected to be available for the game on Sunday.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The team plays the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.