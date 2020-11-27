Friday New York Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address the Media

NOVEMBER 27, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
WR Sterling Shepard (hip/toe) and CB Brandon Williams (ankle) were limited in practice on Friday. Williams is officially listed as “questionable” for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals while Shepard is expected to play.
OG Kevin Zeitler (concussion) fully practiced and is expected to play.
THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- Head Coach Joe Judge (Video)
- Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham (Video)
- Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett (Video)
- Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey (Video)
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The team plays the the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.