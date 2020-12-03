Daniel Jones Misses Practice Again; Saquon Barkley Addresses Media

DECEMBER 3, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) and LB Cam Brown (illness) did not practice on Thursday.

“We had positive reports on (Jones) yesterday,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “Obviously, we have to kind of see a little bit more from him today. The plan is to get him out there with the trainers, move him around a little bit, throw a little bit, see where that progresses to and what that allows him to do later in practice today or maybe what that shows what we can do with him tomorrow. Again, there are still a lot of questions more so than answers right now. I know he’s doing everything he can to get back and be with the team. He’s preparing tirelessly, he’s in the building, he’s doing everything he can like it would be any other day. I know mentally where he’s at. We just have to check physically where he’s at and make sure we make the right decision for him.”

WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot), WR Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder), LB David Mayo (knee), and S Nate Ebner (knee) were limited in practice.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVE…

The New York Giants have terminated the Practice Squad contract of safety Chris Williamson, who the team drafted in the 7th-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Friday (11:50AM-1:20PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.