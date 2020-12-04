Daniel Jones Doubtful for Seahawks, David Mayo Questionable

DECEMBER 4, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot), WR Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder), LB David Mayo (knee), LB Cam Brown (illness), and S Nate Ebner (knee) were limited in practice on Friday.

Jones is officially listed as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Mayo is “questionable” while everyone else is expected to play.

“I thought (Jones) threw the ball well (yesterday),” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “Obviously, we didn’t want to go ahead and open him up too much yesterday, really being just a couple of days into kind of moving around. But he threw the ball well. I saw a lot of good velocity and very good accuracy. We talked in terms of how he felt on different things, different movements. But look, I think this guy is doing everything he can to get on the field. Again, we’re checking with the trainers, seeing how much progress he made on their end today. We’ll see him a little bit on the grass today in terms of how he’s with the team, and we’ll make decisions really a little bit after the (practice), and we’ll also see how he feels going out there after a long flight to Seattle.”

The Giants announced on Friday that quarterback Alex Tanney is expected to rejoin the team on Saturday after clearing COVID-19 protocols. Tanney was cut by the Giants on September 5th.

The 6’3”, 208-pound Tanney was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2012 NFL Draft. The well-traveled journeyman has spent time with the Chiefs (2012), Dallas Cowboys (2013), Cleveland Browns (2013), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014), Tennessee Titans (2014), Buffalo Bills (2015), Indianapolis Colts (2015), and Titans again (2015–2018). The Giants signed Tanney in May 2018 after after he was cut by the Titans.

Tanney surprisingly won the back-up quarterback job to Eli Manning in 2018, but was moved to third-string in 2019, being active for only one game. Tanney has only played in two regular-season games, coming off the bench for the Titans in 2015 and the Giants in 2019.

“We’ll take him to Seattle with us and keep him in the fold,” Head Coach Joe Judge said. “In terms of if we needed him if something happened in the last minute, activate him.”

