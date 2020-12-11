Daniel Jones Fully Practices, Officially “Questionable” for Sunday’s Game

DECEMBER 11, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

LB Blake Martinez (back), CB Darnay Holmes (knee) , and CB Madre Harper (knee) did not practice on Friday. Harper has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Martinez and Holmes are “questionable.”

OT Matt Peart (ankle) was limited in practice; he is officially “questionable” for the game.

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) fully practiced; he is also officially “questionable” for the game.

“(Jone has) been getting better every day, he’s working very hard with the trainers,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “Coming out of practice yesterday, there was some progress made. We had a long talk with him after practice, long talk with him this morning again. We’re going to kind of put him through it again today, see how his body responds to what it was yesterday. Look, I’m fairly optimistic. At the same time, there are a ways to go and we have to be fair to him. I’m going to talk to the trainers, make sure the medical team and the coaching staff are on the same page and that we do the right thing by this guy.”

