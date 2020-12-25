New York Giants Re-Sign Logan Ryan; Friday Injury Report

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN LOGAN RYAN…

The New York Giants have reportedly re-signed safety/cornerback Logan Ryan to a 3-year, $31 million contract that includes $20 million in guaranteed money. Ryan was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The 29-year old Ryan was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He has spent time with the Patriots (2013-2016) and Titans (2017-2019). The Giants signed Ryan in late August 2020.

This year, Ryan has played in all 14 games with 13 starts. He has accrued 79 tackles, one sack, nine pass defenses, and one interception. He is regarded a team leader.

DECEMBER 25, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Golden Tate (calf) did not practice on Friday. He has officially be ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle), LB Blake Martinez (ankle), and CB Darnay Holmes (knee) were limited. All three are “questionable” for the game.

TE Evan Engram (calf) and OT Matt Peart (ankle) fully practiced and are expected to play on Sunday.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.