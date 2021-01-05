Giants Retain Dave Gettleman; Teams Interested in Patrick Graham and Jason Garrett

NEW YORK GIANTS RETAIN DAVE GETTLEMAN…

The New York Post is reporting that the New York Giants have decided to retain the services of General Manager Dave Gettleman, despite the team’s 15-33 record under his leadership since he was hired three years ago. Gettleman turns 70 in February.

According to The Post, “ownership believes the team is headed in the right direction and Gettleman is the right man to continue the building process alongside head coach Joe Judge.”

TEAMS INTERESTED IN PATRICK GRAHAM AND JASON GARRETT…

The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Jets are interested in interviewing New York Giants Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham for their head coaching vacancy. The NFL Network is also reporting that Los Angeles Chargers are also interested in interview Giants Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett for their head-coaching vacancy.