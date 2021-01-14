Ankle Surgery for Andrew Thomas; Giants Sign Three More Players

ANKLE SURGERY FOR ANDREW THOMAS…

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas had ankle surgery this week. The New York Post is reporting that the surgery was “to correct an issue that was known when he entered the league and had nagged him since training camp. He waited to get it fixed without fear of doing further damage.” Thomas is expected to recover by March.

GIANTS SIGN THREE MORE TO RESERVE/FUTURE CONTRACTS…

The New York Giants have re-signed tight ends Nakia Griffin-Stewart and Nate Wieting, and signed linebacker Cale Garrett to reserve/future contracts.

The Giants signed Griffin-Stewart to the Practice Squad in November 2020 and cut him in December. The 6’5”, 260-pound Griffin-Stewart was signed as rookie free agent by the Minnesota Vikings after the 2020 NFL Draft. He also spent time on the Practice Squad of the Green Bay Packers that year before signing with the Giants.

The Giants signed Wieting to the Practice Squad in November 2020 and cut him in December. The 6’4”, 250-pound Wieting went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent some time with the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins before signing with the Giants.

The 23-year old, 6’3”, 230-pound Garrett was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans after the 2020 NFL Draft. Garrett also spent time on the Practice Squad of the Minnesota Vikings.