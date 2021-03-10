NEW YORK GIANTS CUT KEVIN ZEITLER…

The New York Giants have announced that they have terminated the contract of right guard Kevin Zeitler, who was scheduled to earn $12 million in base salary and count $14.5 million against the 2021 salary cap. The move saves the team $12 million in cap space, although it will cost $2.5 million in dead money.

Zeitler was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed a 5-year, $60 million contract with the Browns in March 2017, which at the time made him the highest-paid guard in the NFL. The Giants acquired Zeitler by trade from the Cleveland Browns in March 2019 in exchange for linebacker Olivier Vernon. Zeitler started all 16 games at right guard for the Giants in 2020 and 15 in 2019.