REPORT – NATE SOLDER AGREES TO ACCEPT PAY CUT TO RETURN TO GIANTS…

The NFL Network is reporting that left tackle Nate Solder has “agreed in principle” to a re-structured contract in order to remain with the New York Giants. The NFL Network says that the details of the new deal are still being worked out, but Solder will return to the team in 2021 “barring any last-minute hiccups.”

Solder, who soon turns 33, was scheduled to count $16.5 million against the 2021 salary cap. Solder has two years left on the 4-year, $62.1 million contract he signed in 2018, with scheduled base salary payments of $9.9 million in both 2021 and 2022. His 2020 salary was voided and postponed until 2021 due to his COVID-19 opt out. In addition, Solder’s previous starting spot was taken over by 2020 1st-round draft pick Andrew Thomas. Had the Giants cut Solder or he had retired before June 1st, the team would have been charged with $10.5 million in dead money and cleared $6 million against the 2021 NFL salary cap.

The 6’8”, 325-pound Solder was drafted in the 1st round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. In March 2018, the Giants made Solder the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL when they signed him away from the Patriots as unrestricted free agent. However, despite 32 straight starts at left tackle for New York, Solder’s play has been inconsistent at best with the Giants.