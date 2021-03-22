Giants Sign Adoree’ Jackson; Coaching Staff Changes

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN ADOREE’ JACKSON…

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the New York Giants have signed free agent cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who was cut by the Tennessee Titans last week. The contract is reportedly a 3-year, $39 million deal that includes $26.5 million in guaranteed money.

The 25-year old, 5’11”, 185-pound Jackson was drafted by the Titans in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his four seasons with the Titans, Jackson played in 46 regular-season games, with 41 starts, accruing 189 tackles, 33 pass defenses, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He missed most of the 2020 NFL season with a knee injury, playing in just the last three games.

COACHING STAFF CHANGES…

According to Giants.com, the team has made a number of changes to the assistant coaching staff:

Anthony Blevins is now the assistant linebackers coach/special teams assistant (he was the assistant defensive backs coach).

Mike Treier is now the assistant defensive backs coach (he was the defensive quality control coach).

Nick Williams is now the offensive quality control coach (he was an offensive assistant).

Jody Wright is now a defensive assistant (he was an offensive assistant).

A complete listing of the coaching staff is available in our Coach Staff section of the website.