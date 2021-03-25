Giants Sign Zach Fulton; Kyler Fackrell Signs with Chargers

GIANTS SIGN ZACH FULTON…

The New York Giants have officially signed free agent offensive guard Zach Fulton, who was cut by the Houston Texans last week. Terms of the deal are not yet publicly known.

The 29-year old, 6’5”, 321-pound Fulton was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent four seasons with the Chiefs before signing with the Texans in 2018. In all, Fulton has played in 107 regular-season games with 90 starts. Fulton started 44 games at right guard for the Texans, including all 16 games in 2020. He has also started games at center and left guard in his career.

KYLER FACKRELL SIGNS WITH CHARGERS…

New York Giants unrestricted free agent linebacker Kyler Fackrell has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Terms of the deal are not yet publicly known.

The Giants signed Fackrell as an unrestricted free agent from the Green Bay Packers in March 2020. The team placed Fackrell on Injured Reserve in early December 2020 with a calf injury and activated him to the 53-man roster in early January 2021. In all, Fackrell played in 12 games with nine starts. He played in 56 percent of all defensive snaps and finished the season with 34 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four sacks, 10 quarterback hits, two pass defenses, one interception that he returned for a touchdown, and one forced fumble. The 6’5”, 245-pound Fackrell was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

