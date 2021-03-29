NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN DANNY SHELTON…

The New York Giants have officially signed free agent nose tackle Danny Shelton, who was cut by the Detroit Lions two weeks ago. The contract is reportedly a 1-year deal.

The 27-year old, 6’2”, 335-pound Shelton was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He has spent time with the Browns (2015-2017), New England Patriots (2018-2019), and Lions (2020). In all, Shelton has played in 87 regular-season games, starting 72, and accruing 247 tackles, 16 tackles for losses, 18 quarterback hits, and 5.5 sacks in six NFL seasons. Last year with Detroit, Shelton started 12 games, missing four contests with a knee injury. He also suffered a triceps injury in the finale. Shelton finished the year with 36 tackles and one sack, playing 44 percent of all defensive snaps. Shelton is big, strong run defender who does not make much noise as a pass rusher.