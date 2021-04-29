Giants Pick Up 5th-Year Option on Saquon Barkley; Draft Begins Thursday

GIANTS PICK UP 5th-YEAR OPTION ON SAQUAN BARKLEY…

The New York Giants have announced that they have picked up the 5th-year option on running back Saquon Barkley’s rookie contract. Barkley is now signed through the 2022 season. The NFL deadline for exercising the 5-year option is May 3rd.

Barkley’s initial rookie deal signed after he was drafted in 2018 was a 4-year, $31 million contract. He will now also earn $7.217 million in guaranteed salary in 2022.

The Giants placed Barkley on Injured Reserve in late September 2020 after he tore the ACL, partially tore the meniscus, and sprained the MCL in his right knee in Week 2. He finished the season with 19 carries for 34 yards (1.8 yards per carry) and six catches for 60 yards.

The Giants drafted Barkley with the #2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He became only the third rookie in NFL history to accrue 2,000 yards from scrimmage and breaking a number of franchise records. He also was voted to the Pro Bowl and named “Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year”, “FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year”, “Pro Football Writers of America Offensive Rookie of the Year”, and “Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year.” Barkley started all 16 games, rushing 261 times for 1,307 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 91 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns. Overall, Barkley led the NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage. Barkley also led the NFL with seven 40+ yard runs and six 50+ yard runs. The latter figure is the highest single-season total by a Giants player since the 1970 merger.

After that stellar rookie season, Barkley endured a forgettable sophomore season as a pro. The high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 3 nagged him much of the remainder of the season. Playing soft and tentative at times, Barkley did not show signs of his old self until December. Nevertheless, Barkley still rushed 217 times for 1,003 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. He also caught 52 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns.

2021 NFL DRAFT BEGINS THURSDAY…

The 3-day 2021 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29th:

1st Round: Thursday, April 29th (starts at 8:00PM)

2nd-3rd Rounds: Friday, April 30th (starts at 7:00PM)

4th-7th Rounds: Saturday, May 1st (starts at noon)

The Giants currently have six picks in the 7-round draft, including: