Giants Offseason Workout Program Dates; Scout Chris Watts Let Go

NEW YORK GIANTS OFFSEASON WORKOUT PROGRAM DATES SET…

The NFL and the New York Giants have announced the offseason workout program dates:

May 14-16: New York Giants Rookie Mini-Camp

New York Giants Rookie Mini-Camp May 24-25: New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts

New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts May 27: New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts

New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts June 2-4: New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts

New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts June 8-10: New York Giants mandatory Mini-Camp

New York Giants mandatory Mini-Camp June 14-15: New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts

Per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), teams are only allowed to hold voluntary offseason activities over the course of a 9-week period in three phases:

Phase One (April 19-May 14): Activities during this 4-week period are limited to strength and conditioning, virtual meetings, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two (May 17-21): On-field workouts may only include individual player instruction and non-contact, walkthrough drills. Offensive players can only line up against other offensive players, and defensive players can only line up against other defensive players.

Phase Three (May 24-June 18): Activities during this 4-week period include in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID protocols, 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. Teams can also hold one mandatory mini-camp for veteran players.

In addition, teams may hold a rookie football development program for a 7-week period, beginning on May 17.

GIANTS FIRE SCOUT…

InsideTheLeague is reporting that the Giants have fired scout Chris Watts, who had been with the team since 2005. More recently, Watts was the southwest area scout for the Giants.

ARTICLES…