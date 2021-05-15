Day Two of New York Giants Rookie Mini-Camp

MAY 15, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The second day of the New York Giants three-day rookie mini-camp was held on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With COVID protocols remaining in place, only 22 players are in attendance.

“Again this is an orientation weekend,” said Head Coach Joe Judge after practice. “Our goal is to get them started so that this week coming up they can jump in with our vets and they can jump in with our full off-season program and be moving and stay healthy. Again, it’s going to be a four-day week of working this next week for them and we want to make sure we don’t take it and make it a seven-day week for them. It’s a different pace we work at for different reasons, but no, it’s not an injury case to answer that.

“In terms of rookies, what we’re looking to accomplish at this point we are just trying to get them caught up enough and physically in good enough shape that when they come back to training camp, they can compete with the vets. That’s the biggest goal right now, give them a further understanding of not just the X’s and O’s but everything associated with the league.

“We have a player development team that will meet with these guys multiple times every day. We will spend a lot of times meeting with the strength and conditioning staff not as far as just lifting weights but understanding how to best manage their bodies, recover, sleep, nutrition, everything that’s going to help them be a better pro.”

PARTICIPANTS…

2021 NFL Draft Picks (6):

WR Kadarius Toney

OLB Azeez Ojulari

CB Aaron Robinson

OLB Elerson Smith

RB Gary Brightwell

CB Rodarius Williams

2021 Signed Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (3):

OC/OG Brett Heggie

OT/OG Jake Burton

DE/LB Raymond Johnson

New York Giants First-Year Players (8):

QB Clayton Thorson

RB Jordan Chunn

RB Sandro Platzgummer

WR Derrick Dillon

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

TE Nate Wieting

DL David Moa

LB Cale Garrett

Undrafted rookie and veteran tryout players (5):

QB Nathan Rourke (rookie)

RB Corey Clement (4-year veteran)

RB Ito Smith (3-year veteran)

FB Frank Feaster (rookie)

TE Kelvin Benjamin (former 4-year veteran WR working at TE)

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

