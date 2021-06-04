JUNE 4, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…

The Giants held their sixth voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Friday, and second one open to the media. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

“Right now, it’s all about football movement, getting these guys in shape and training their bodies,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “That’s the most important thing for us at this time as a team, and understanding the systems and the schemes.”

A mandatory mini-camp will be held June 8-10. The two remaining OTA practices will be held on June 14-15.

INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…

Cornerback Aaron Robinson (unknown) was present at practice, but did not participate. Not present at Friday’s practice were:

RB Saquon Barkley (knee)

RB Corey Clement

RB Taquan Mizzell

WR Kadarius Toney

WR John Ross

TE Kyle Rudolph (foot)

OLB Ryan Anderson

OLB Cam Brown

CB James Bradberry

CB Adoree’ Jackson

CB Darnay Holmes

CB Isaac Yiadom

CB Sam Beal

S Jabrill Peppers

S Logan Ryan

S Xavier McKinney

S Julian Love

K Graham Gano

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Most of Friday’s action was limited to three-quarter speed with a focus on teaching.

The starting offensive line remained the same: LT Andrew Thomas , LG Shane Lemieux , OC Nick Gates , RG Will Hernandez , and RT Matt Peart .

, LG The second-team offensive line was LT Chad Slade, LG Kenny Wiggins, OC Jonotthan Harrison, RG Zach Fulton, and RT Nate Solder.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judges’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

KADARIUS TONEY SIGNS…

The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have signed wide receiver Kadarius Toney, their 2021 NFL Draft 1st-round selection, to a 4-year, $13,719,508 contract. The deal is fully guaranteed and reportedly includes a $7.3 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option. The team’s entire 2021 NFL Draft class is now signed.

