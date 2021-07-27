New York Giants Training Camp Begins; Joe Judge Addresses the Media

NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP BEGINS…

While New York Giants rookies, quarterbacks, first-year players, and rehabbing injured players reported to team facilities last week, the rest of the team reported today at East Rutherford, New Jersey. The first summer training camp practice will be held on Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM. Practices are not open to the public this year.

“Right now, our players are still completing their physicals,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “We’ve had some team meetings in terms of some of the medical meetings and some of the logistics that go along with reporting day. Then, this afternoon, we’ll transition back over to football and get ready for tomorrow’s practice.”

The following players remain on various PUP and reserve lists:

Reserve/COVID-19 List: LB Blake Martinez and S Joshua Kalu were placed on the list today.

and S were placed on the list today. Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), RT Matt Peart (back), OC Jonotthan Harrison (hamstring), LB Oshane Ximines (hamstring), and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle)

(knee), TE (foot), RT (back), OC (hamstring), LB (hamstring), and CB (core muscle) Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Reggie Ragland (hamstring), LB Ryan Anderson (back) and RB Sandro Platzgummer (hamstring)

LB (back) and RB (hamstring) Injured Reserve: RB Taquan Mizzell (hamstring)

WR Kadarius Toney was officially removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 List today.

“(Toney is) with us today in the building, so he’s back with us. We have a number of (COVID) guys for different reasons that we’re actually going to take them a little bit slower,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “Obviously, coming off of that protocol as we learned last year with the number of players on our team throughout the season, we’re going to go and move them around the field and make sure that he’s ready to go, then we’ll start integrating with our team. We’re not going to go ahead and rush anything to get in the process. He’ll be in the meetings with all of our players. He’ll be able to go out there and operate in some of the – some of the meetings we get a little bit more on our feet. But in terms of practice itself, we’re not going to do anything with him on the field with the team until we know he’s fully ready to go. His timetable will be different, I’m sure, than a lot of the guys last year that we learned from. One thing we really took away from last year was these things are all very specific to each person, what their symptoms were or what their exposure was, but that time away from training is what’s critical.

“I’d say, with all the guys that are on PUP, we just took the approach of anybody who’s not 100 percent from day one that we’re going to put them on the PUP list. This wasn’t anything unique to one player, just an approach we’re taking with every player. With the PUP list, we can pull them off at any point. We’re optimistic with all the players that are on it currently, they’re all working with our training staff and making a lot of progress. I’m not going over any one person’s individual injury at this moment, but I’ve got a lot of confidence in the way that he’s working and going day by day.”

The New York Giants practice Wednesday morning (9:30-11:30AM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will address the media.

