JULY 30, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their third full-team summer training camp practice on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Practices are not open to the public this year.

“We’ll work on some third down and some calls,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “Really, our focus still remains on including the foundational base and the fundamentals, building our communication and the chemistry of the units. This is critical as we go to pads next week. We’ve got to make sure that we start this week with a big strong base on fundamentals and keep building our conditioning. We’ll actually peel back the time a little bit today. We are going to try to mirror this as much as we can in terms of the pattern we have in the regular season. We’ve been two hours on the field the first two days. Today, we’ll be about an hour and a half. That generally patterns what we do in the regular season.

“After this, we’ll have a day tomorrow where we’ll actually tone it down a little bit and focus more on teamwork. We’re going to be more at a lesser pace. We call it the ‘Pro Bowl Jog,’ which is what the league officially calls it, but it’s more of a spirited jog through, if you would. A lot of focus tomorrow on review we put in already, what we’re going to put in next week, our communication across the units, and then just trying to build a team operation, breaking a huddle, no huddle, or whatever may come up in that situation.”

INJURY REPORT – UPDATE ON SHANE LEMIEUX…

Starting left guard Shane Lemieux was carted off of the field during practice on Thursday after injury one of his knees. He did not practice on Friday and will continue to be evaluated. “I’d say for the next, call it 24-48 hours, we’ll really kind of understand where he’s at,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “I will say this, I’d say the worst-case scenario looks to have been avoided, we’re happy about that. But, in terms of trying to come out here and try to make a diagnosis on Shane, we’ve got to see where he’s at. But, one thing I take for Shane, he’s kind of like a wild animal. He’d cut his leg off to get through a bear trap if he had to, so him not being out there is kind of driving him nuts. He’s already been in my office today talking about the fastest way to get back and, look, my message to him is always when the trainers say you’re 100 percent healthy to go on the field, we’ll put you on the field.”

In addition, LB Lorenzo Carter (unkown), LB Elerson Smith (unknown), WR Derrick Dillon (unknown), and TE Levine Toilolo (unknown) did not practice on Friday. OL Chad Slade (personal excuse) also did not practice.

WR Austin Mack appeared to pull his left hamstring during practice.

The following players remain on various PUP and reserve lists:

Reserve/COVID-19 List: LB Blake Martinez , S Joshua Kalu , and TE Rysen John

S , and TE Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), RT Matt Peart (back), OC Jonotthan Harrison (hamstring), LB Oshane Ximines (hamstring), and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle)

(knee), TE (foot), RT (back), OC (hamstring), LB (hamstring), and CB (core muscle) Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Reggie Ragland (hamstring) and LB Ryan Anderson (back)

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Kenny Wiggins continued to start at left guard in absence of Shane Lemieux .

continued to start at left guard in absence of . The offense and QB Daniel Jones had difficulty completing passes down the field; most completions were underneath routes. (John Schmeelk of Giants.com said this could be by design since the focus last year early in camp was the short passing game).

WR Sterling Shepard knocked over CB Adoree’ Jackson on a bubble screen. Jackson did recover a fumble and may have scored on the play in a live game situation.

knocked over CB on a bubble screen. Jackson did recover a fumble and may have scored on the play in a live game situation. S Logan Ryan picked off a fade pass from QB Daniel Jones to TE Evan Engram in the end zone.

picked off a fade pass from QB to TE in the end zone. LB T.J. Brunson smashed WR Kenny Golladay coming over the middle of the defense.

smashed WR coming over the middle of the defense. CB Rodarius Williams intercepted a pass in the end zone from QB Clayton Thorson .

intercepted a pass in the end zone from QB . DB Julian Love , DL R.J. McIntosh , S Montre Hartage , and LB Tae Crowder all broke up passes.

, DL , S , and LB all broke up passes. Wide receivers C.J. Board and John Ross made some nice catches. Both had touchdown receptions as did WR David Sills from QB Daniel Jones .

and made some nice catches. Both had touchdown receptions as did WR from QB . QB Mike Glennon threw a TD pass to Alex Bachman for a touchdown.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants will hold a walk-thru practice Saturday night (6:30-7:30 PM) at Eddie Moraes Stadium in Newark, NJ. Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media earlier in the day.