AUGUST 3, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their sixth full-team summer training camp practice on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Practices are not open to the public this year.

GIANTS PLACE DERRICK DILLION ON IR; TODD DAVIS RETIRES…

The Giants have placed WR Derrick Dillon on Injured Reserve with an undisclosed injury. In addition, LB Todd Davis, who the team signed on Saturday, has retired from the NFL.

The 5’11”, 185-pound Dillon was signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent much of the season on the team’s Practice Squad, but was cut in early December. The Giants signed Dillon to a future/reserve contract in January 2021.

The Giants signed Davis as an unrestricted free agent from the Minnesota Vikings. The 6’1”, 230-pound Davis has spent time with the New Orleans Saints (2014), Denver Broncos (2014-2019), and Minnesota Vikings (2020). He has played in 96 regular-season games with 69 starts, accruing 479 tackles, three sacks, 15 pass defenses, one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

INJURY REPORT…

LG Shane Lemieux (knee), LB Lorenzo Carter (unknown), LB Elerson Smith (unknown), WR Austin Mack (hamstring), and RB Mike Weber (unknown) did not practice on Tuesday.

LB Blake Martinez S Joshua Kalu were officially activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Both returned to practice.

WR Kadarius Toney (COVID) returned to practice, but only practiced on a limited basis.

WR Kenny Golladay left practice early with a possible strained hamstring and/or hand injury.

The following players remain on various PUP and reserve lists:

Reserve/COVID-19 List: TE Rysen John

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), LB Oshane Ximines (hamstring), and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle)

(knee), TE (foot), LB (hamstring), and CB (core muscle) Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Reggie Ragland (hamstring) and LB Ryan Anderson (back)

LB (back) Reserve/Injured: WR Derrick Dillon (unknown)

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Giants practiced in full pads for the first time this year.

WR C.J. Board badly faked out CB Isaac Yiadom in 1-on-1 drills.

badly faked out CB in 1-on-1 drills. CB Quincy Wilson intercepted a pass in 1-on-1 drills against WR Darius Slayton .

intercepted a pass in 1-on-1 drills against WR . RB Devontae Booker fumbled the first handoff.

fumbled the first handoff. QB Daniel Jones threw a fade into the end zone to WR David Sills for a touchdown against CB Adoree’ Jackson .

threw a fade into the end zone to WR for a touchdown against CB . QB Daniel Jones scrambled and threw a touchdown pass to WR Sterling Shepard , who made a nice catch while falling down.

scrambled and threw a touchdown pass to WR , who made a nice catch while falling down. During one red zone drill period, QB Daniel Jones threw three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown.

threw three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown. WRs C.J. Board and David Sills caught back-to-back touchdown passes from QB Mike Glennon against CB Sam Beal . Sills, who is having a strong camp, ended up with two touchdowns in 11-on-11 drills. Board is also off to a strong start.

and caught back-to-back touchdown passes from QB against CB . Sills, who is having a strong camp, ended up with two touchdowns in 11-on-11 drills. Board is also off to a strong start. WR Sterling Shepard routinely gave defensive backs issues in 1-on-1 coverage situations.

routinely gave defensive backs issues in 1-on-1 coverage situations. TE Evan Engram stood out in blocking drills.

stood out in blocking drills. QB Daniel Jones , under pressure, scrambled to his right and completed a pass down the field to TE Evan Engram .

, under pressure, scrambled to his right and completed a pass down the field to TE . QB Daniel Jones was 4-of-4 in 7-on-7 drills and 7-of-7 in the full-team period. QB Mike Glennon was 3-of-3 in 7-on-7 drills and 4-of-4 in the full-team period.

was 4-of-4 in 7-on-7 drills and 7-of-7 in the full-team period. QB was 3-of-3 in 7-on-7 drills and 4-of-4 in the full-team period. WR Kadarius Toney returned punts along with S Jabrill Peppers , CB Adoree’ Jackson , WR Sterling Shepard , WR Darius Slayton , and WR Dante Pettis .

returned punts along with S , CB , WR , WR , and WR . Tempers flared after a hit on RB Corey Clement by S Xavier McKinney. TE Evan Engram shoved McKinney to the ground and S Logan Ryan hit Engram in the back. A team melee ensued. QB Daniel Jones ended up on the bottom of the pile. Head Coach Joe Judge was livid and had the entire team repeatedly run sprints for about 15 minutes and do push-ups. Judge spent the remainder of the practice screaming expletives at the team. At the end of practice, Judge sent the rest of the coaches away and addressed the entire team by himself.

Physicality goes 🆙 pic.twitter.com/ga2rQQgQnW — New York Giants (@Giants) August 3, 2021

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Wednesday evening (5:15-7:15PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.

ARTICLES…