AUGUST 9, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their 10th full-team summer training camp practice on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Practices are not open to the public this year.

“So, players had a little rest yesterday with the day off,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “We’re going to bring them back in today. The focus is going to be fundamentals today, a little bit of a briefer practice, on and off, only about an hour and fifteen minutes. You’ll see a lot of individual periods, some team run focused, switch to seven-on-seven, make sure we give the offensive and defensive lines plenty of time to go one-on-one, two-on-two, five-on-four. Everybody just making sure we go through our previous installs, come out of today after a long week of practice last week and eliminating the mistakes we made on the grass. After that, our focus going forward will be on new install and pushing forward on that.”

GIANTS CLAIM TWO OFF OF WAIVERS, CUT LB RYAN ANDERSON AND WR ANDY JONES…

The New York Giants have claimed TE Jake Hausmann off of waivers from the Detroit Lions and WR Matt Cole off of waivers from the New York Jets. The Giants also released LB Ryan Anderson, who had been on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List, and waived WR Andy Jones, who the team signed last week.

The 23-year old, 6’4”, 255-pound Hausmann was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Lions after the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 24-year old, 5’10”, 197-pound Cole was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Miami Dolphins after the 2020 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Dolphins (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020-2021), and Jets (2021), Cole has only played in one regular-season game.

The Giants signed Anderson as an unrestricted free agent from the Washington Football Team in March 2021. The 6’2”, 255-pound Anderson was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Washington. In four seasons with Washington, Anderson played in 52 regular-season games with only four starts, accruing 78 tackles, six sacks, one pass defense, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Anderson missed seven games due to a knee injury in 2020 and finished the season with just nine tackles.

The 6’1”, 217-pound Jones was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft. Jones has spent time with the Cowboys (2016-2017), Houston Texans (2017), Detroit Lions (2017-2018), Miami Dolphins (2019-2020), and San Francisco 49ers (2021).

INJURY REPORT – BARKLEY AND XIMINES ACTIVATED OFF OF PUP…

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (unknown), RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), OC Jonotthan Harrison (unknown), LB Lorenzo Carter (calf), LB Azeez Ojulari (unknown), LB Elerson Smith (hamstring), and WR Austin Mack (hamstring) did not practice on Monday.

WR Sterling Shepard (unknown) was limited.

The Giants also officially activated RB Saquon Barkley (knee) and LB Oshane Ximines (hamstring) off of the Active/Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List. Both practiced on a limited basis.

“What you‘re going to see from (Barkley) these first few days, he’ll be doing mostly individual teach periods,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “We’re not going to put him in 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 at this point right now, but as we keep building him up, we’ll really kind of start to get his body into the volume of practice, the pace of practice of the players out there, more football drills. That’ll be something that benefits him going forward. There’s only so much you can do at a certain point with the trainers and strength coaches on the field by yourself. It’s time to get him moving forward and as long as they say it’s safe for him to do, we’ll keep on pushing.

“We’re excited to get (Ximines) back out there today. He’s a guy that works really really hard. He’s definitely someone we look forward to getting out there on the field with us from a team perspective. Again, we’ll build him up a little bit as well. You’ll see a little more from X-man in the next couple of days, like Saquon, in terms of team and competitive things. But we’re excited to get him out there. I know he’s anxious to get out there.”

The following players remain on various PUP and reserve lists:

Reserve/COVID-19 List: TE Rysen John

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle)

(foot) and CB (core muscle) Reserve/Injured: TE Levine Toilolo (torn Achilles’ tendon), WR Derrick Dillon (unknown) and RB Mike Weber (hip flexor)

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Giants held a quick, light practice without pads.

WR Kadarius Toney made a nice catch on a slant pass from QB Daniel Jones during 7-on-7 drills. Toney was used mostly out of the slot during practice.

made a nice catch on a slant pass from QB during 7-on-7 drills. Toney was used mostly out of the slot during practice. QB Daniel Jones was sharp throughout practice. He just missed connecting on a deep pass to WR Darius Slayton , who was covered by CB Darnay Holmes .

was sharp throughout practice. He just missed connecting on a deep pass to WR , who was covered by CB . LBs Ifeadi Odenigbo and Trent Harris flashed in 1-on-1 pass rush drills. LT Andrew Thomas also stood out in these drills.

Niko Lalos continues to see a lot of time with the first team at outside linebacker.

continues to see a lot of time with the first team at outside linebacker. Devontae Booker continues to see the bulk of the touches at running back.

continues to see the bulk of the touches at running back. QB Mike Glennon connected with WR David Sills on two passes.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

