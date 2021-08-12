AUGUST 12, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their 14th full-team summer training camp practice on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“First of all, I appreciate all the fans that came out for Fan Fest last night,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “It was a great experience for our players and as much of a learning experience as well in terms of communication on the field, managing the atmosphere that comes up throughout the game. It’ll be a lesson that we can tie into this week’s preseason game against the Jets. Something we need to build on day in and day out, and even in the regular season, as well. That being said, today is going to be more of a recovery day for our players, back them off after three hard days. We’re going to do more of a situational walkthrough getting ready for playing, end of game situations, as well as things that may come up. Tomorrow, we’ll transition a little more back into a practice, a little lighter than what we’ve had earlier in the week and then we’ll get ready for the game on Saturday.”

INJURY REPORT…

TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR John Ross (hamstring?), and WR Austin Mack (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Today’s practice was light walk-thru in advance of Saturday’s game against the New York Jets.

LB Lorenzo Carter was back at practice today with the first-string defense.

was back at practice today with the first-string defense. LB Elerson Smith received his first practice reps of training camp.

received his first practice reps of training camp. Former Giants DE George Martin spoke to the team after practice.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media access to the team on Friday. The Giants plays the New York Jets on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.