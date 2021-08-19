AUGUST 19, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

Thursday was the first of two days of joint training camp practices between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio. The Giants play the Browns on Sunday in the team’s second preseason game.

“We’re just getting here, getting started,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “Looking forward to a couple good days of work against the Browns. Our emphasis will remain on our installs, our systems, our fundamentals. Obviously, we have a new opponent, so it’s an opportunity to see different levels of talent, new players, different schemes. A good opportunity for our team to go ahead and change it up a little bit come out here and compete.

“You’re going to see a mix of a lot of things. We’re going to work some team blitz periods, a different mix of team run and play-action periods, some team two-minute periods, work a seven-on-seven. You’ll see a mix of the offensive line and defensive lines in one-on-one scenarios, see some receivers and DB’s in one-on-one type of drill periods. You’ll see the tight ends, safeties, running backs going one-on-one in pass drills. You’ll see punt and punt return emphasis today in the kicking game. Tomorrow will be kick and kick return emphasis in the kicking game, but these are all things that you can really go ahead and work with the other team and make sure you’re on the same page. You talk about the tempo of the drill, the reps of the drill. It’s something that goes all the way up to as late as last night, making sure that we’re both on the same page in terms of the health of the team, who we have available in practice, to make sure we manage the reps for everybody involved, and that we get the most out of practice, but that we’re smart with our players.”

INJURY REPORT…

TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (unknown), WR John Ross (hamstring?), LB Elerson Smith (hamstring), and S Montre Hartage (unknown) did not practice on Thursday.

“(Golladay and Toney) are going to focus more on the rehab with the trainers,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “We’re going to keep ramping up those guys as the week goes. They’re both on different levels in terms of their individual bodies, but while we’re here we’ll use the facilities that the Browns are allowing us to use. Our trainers will be here with them, Saquon as well will be in that boat. He won’t do anything competitive against the Browns, so we’re just going to focus on these guys getting in better shape, focus on getting healthy and getting back on the field and 100 percent.”

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

In 1-on-1 drills, TE Evan Engram badly beat LB Jacob Phillips. TE David Njoku beat S Jabrill Peppers and then S Xavier McKinney despite tight coverage.

QB Daniel Jones hit TE Evan Engram for a 15-20 yard gain during 11-on-11s.

hit TE for a 15-20 yard gain during 11-on-11s. Shane Lemieux returned to the starting line-up at left guard during team drills. He alternated series with Kenny Wiggins at the position.

WR Jarvis Landry beat S Logan Ryan and CB James Bradberry on a deep out.

QB Daniel Jones was under pressure twice from his left side. LT Andrew Thomas gave up a pressure and there was an overload to that side on another play, almost resulting in an interception.

was under pressure twice from his left side. LT gave up a pressure and there was an overload to that side on another play, almost resulting in an interception. TE Cole Hikutini was receiving reps with the second-team offense, but hobbled off of the field with an injury.

CB Rodarius Williams broke up a pass.

QB Mike Glennon threw a long pass to FB Eli Penny on a wheel route.

QB Mike Glennon’s pass intended for WR David Sills was badly overthrown and intercepted.

pass intended for WR was badly overthrown and intercepted. QB Daniel Jones threw three straight completions to WR Darius Slayton .

threw three straight completions to WR . S Jabrill Peppers would have had one sack and two other QB hits if contact was allowed.

would have had one sack and two other QB hits if contact was allowed. In 1-on-1 drills, OC Nick Gates , RT Matt Peart , and LT Andrew Thomas performed well.

, RT , and LT performed well. CB Darnay Holmes had trouble covering WR Jarvis Landry out of the slot.

had trouble covering WR Outside linebackers Lorenzo Carter , Oshane Ximines , and Azeez Ojulari all flashed on the pass rush. In a real game situation, Carter may have ended up with multiple sacks.

On a play that would have resulted in a sack by OLB Trent Harris in normal conditions (Harris pulled up), WR Rashard Higgins caught a touchdown on a desperate pass from QB Baker Mayfield in the 2-minute drill.

in normal conditions (Harris pulled up), WR CB Greg Newsome undercut WR Darius Slayton on a pass from QB Daniel Jones to end practice during the 2-minute drill on 3rd down. Jones was “sacked” on first down.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants and Browns will practice together again on Friday in Berea, Ohio.