AUGUST 20, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

Friday was the second of two days of joint training camp practices between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio. The Giants play the Browns on Sunday in the team’s second preseason game.

INJURY REPORT…

TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (unknown), WR John Ross (hamstring?), WR Austin Mack (hamstring?), TE Cole Hikutini (unknown), OT Nate Solder (shoulder?), LB Tae Crowder (unknown), LB Elerson Smith (hamstring), CB Josh Jackson (unknown), and S Montre Hartage (unknown) did not practice on Friday.

“Nate’s with our trainers right now,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “He’s actually doing well, moving at a good progress. We just felt this would be a good week to kind of let him go ahead and continue with that. We expect to get him back soon. He’s had a really good camp for us. I’m really proud of the way he’s working. I’m proud of the leadership he’s giving to our team. He’s come back – obviously, we’ve talked earlier in camp about him getting back in the swing of things, like every other player. I don’t think it took him long. He jumped right back on that horse and kept on riding. As soon as we can get him back out there, we will.”

RB Saquon Barkley (knee) was limited to 1-on-1 drills.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

It was a feisty practice with a lot of trash-talking and sometimes pushing and shoving.

Niko Lalos received reps at inside linebacker.

In 1-on-1 red-zone drills, QB Daniel Jones was 12-of-20 against the defensive backs of the Browns. In these drills, WR David Sills had problems getting off of press coverage (Sills also dropped a couple of passes in practice). WR Alex Bachman also dropped a pass. WR Dante Pettis caught all three passes thrown to him.

In 11-on-11 drills, the New York defense largely shut down the first-string offense of the Browns.

S Jabrill Peppers “sacked” QB Baker Mayfield for the second day in a row.

DL Leonard Williams had a strong practice, flashing into the backfield on a few plays.

had a strong practice, flashing into the backfield on a few plays. CB Rodarius Williams almost intercepted QB Case Keenum; he had perfect coverage but dropped the ball.

S Quincy Wilson did intercept QB Case Keenum, although LB Niko Lalos may have had a “sack” on the play.

Ted Larsen received some first-team reps at left guard.

In 7-on-7 drills, QB Daniel Jones hit TE Rysen John for a touchdown.

QB Mike Glennon was intercepted in 7-on-7 drills.

QB Daniel Jones found WR Darius Slayton for a touchdown.

WR Jarvis Henry beat CB James Bradberry for a red-zone touchdown.

In 11-on-11, full-team drills, QB Daniel Jones was 15-of-18, with WR Sterling Shepard and TE Evan Engram receiving most targets.

was 15-of-18, with WR and TE receiving most targets. LB Azeez Ojulari “sacked” QB Baker Mayfield on 1st-and-goal from the 5-yard line. He also drew an offensive holding penalty on the same series.

In the Giants' turn in the red zone, QB Daniel Jones hit WR Darius Slayton for another touchdown. Jones then threw a touchdown passes to TE Evan Engram, WR Sterling Shepard, and WR Alex Bachman. Giants had four touchdowns in seven offensive snaps.

OLB Trent Harris sacked QB Baker Mayfield on 3rd-down in the 2-minute drill. Browns fail to convert on 4th down with CB James Bradberry in coverage.

Giants offensive line struggled in final 2-minute series with Matt Peart at left tackle, Ted Larsen at left guard, Nick Gates at center, Will Hernandez at right guard, and Chad Slade at right tackle. Slade gave up a sack and was called for holding. Larsen was flagged with a false start. Hernandez gave up a pressure and Peart gave up a sack. The offensive line also had more issues in 1-on-1 drills than they did on Thursday.

Linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Azeez Ojulari continued to flash on the pass rush. LB Devante Downs had an impressive series where he got pressure on the QB, made at tackle for a loss, and then broke up a pass (this was the pass Wilson intercepted).

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

