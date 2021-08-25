AUGUST 25, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

Wednesday was the first of two days of joint training camp practices between the New York Giants and New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Giants play the Patriots on Sunday in the team’s third and final preseason game.

“Our focus today as a team is to come up here and compete against a quality opponent,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “The series of practices both today and tomorrow will be very geared towards situation. Situation meaning third down, red area and two-minute. We’ll work some specific drills and setups to make sure we work some techniques on both sides of the ball, offense and defense, for both us and the Patriots to help us address some issues or some areas that maybe we hadn’t had enough work on in camp based on the opponents we’ve worked against or things that haven’t specifically come up in the preseason games as of yet.

“So, we’re going to structure this working together. The pace of the practice will be a working tempo. We’re going to work together. We’re going to stay up, stay off the ground. There’s no cutting. We’re not looking to go ahead and live tackle at any point in any of these drills. There’s going to be guys on both teams at different points in practice wearing red jerseys. We would treat any player with a red jersey the same as we would treat a quarterback, punter, kicker or whatever it is. We’re going to stay off them. It’s going to be a non-contact portion.”

INJURY REPORT – KYLE RUDOLPH ACTIVATED OFF OF THE PUP LIST…

CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle) remains on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. However, TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) was activated off of the PUP List. He practiced on a limited basis for the first time this year.

RB Saquon Barkley (personal excuse), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (unknown), WR John Ross (hamstring?), WR Austin Mack (hamstring?), OG Shane Lemieux (knee), NT Danny Shelton (unknown), LB Tae Crowder (unknown), LB Elerson Smith (hamstring), and CB Josh Jackson (calf) did not practice on Wednesday.

OT Nate Solder (shoulder?) and LB Azeez Ojulari (unknown) practiced on a limited basis.

On Solder, Head Coach Joe Judge said, “Nate will be limited in practice today. You’ll see him do some things. He’ll definitely be continuing to do the individual with the group. He’ll do a little bit against the Patriots in some team drills. Really, it’s going to be kind of based on ramping him back up from missing some time right now.”

On Ojulari, Judge said, “We’re going to increase him today and tomorrow we expect him to be full speed. We’ll see where he goes with that. But this guy, we’re just kind of managing some loads with him right now.”

CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle sprain) left practice early. He will undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Overall, Patriots out-practiced the Giants on both offense and defense.

Offensively, Giants worked some on the read-option.

LT Andrew Thomas impressed in 1-on-1 drills.

impressed in 1-on-1 drills. In 7-on-7, goal-line drills from the 6-yard line, QB Daniel Jones was 3-of-5 with two touchdowns, two to TE Evan Engram and one to TE Kaden Smith . One pass was thrown away due to good coverage.

was 3-of-5 with two touchdowns, two to TE and one to TE . One pass was thrown away due to good coverage. During 1-on-1 offensive line versus defensive line drills, there was a big fight and both groups were forced to run a lap.

LB Blake Martinez had trouble covering RB James White in 1-on-1 drills.

S Julian Love dropped an interception from QB Mac Jones. S Xavier McKinney almost intercepted Jones on a pass on a play where he provided excellent deep coverage.

dropped an interception from QB Mac Jones. S almost intercepted Jones on a pass on a play where he provided excellent deep coverage. S Kyle Duggar intercepted a pass thrown into double coverage from QB Daniel Jones that was intended for WR Darius Slayton.

that was intended for WR Darius Slayton. In 2-minute drills, the first-team offense of the Patriots successfully set up a field goal after QB Mac Jones was 5-of-5. CB Darnay Holmes gave up one completion and was flagged with pass interference. RB James White also beat LB Blake Martinez .

gave up one completion and was flagged with pass interference. RB In the 2-minute drill, QB Daniel Jones was 3-of-6 with two short completions to WR Darius Slayton and one to WR C.J. Board . TEs Nakie Griffin-Stewart and Jake Hausmann dropped passes. PK Graham Gano connected on a 54-yard field goal.

was 3-of-6 with two short completions to WR and one to WR . TEs LB Lorenzo Carter flashed on the pass rush with two “sacks.”

flashed on the pass rush with two “sacks.” QB Mac Jones had no problem completing passes in 11-on-11, full-team drills against the New York secondary.

LB Ifeadi Odenigbo “sacked” QB Mac Jones on a play where the ball was tipped.

The Giants’ first-team offensive line gave QB Daniel Jones good protection in 11-on-11 drills.

good protection in 11-on-11 drills. In full-team, red-zone drills, QB Daniel Jones threw three touchdowns, one went to WR Sterling Shepard and another to TE Jake Hausmann on rollouts to the right.

threw three touchdowns, one went to WR and another to TE on rollouts to the right. QB Mac Jones threw an excellent deep pass beating both CB Adoree’ Jackson and CB Darnay Holmes for the touchdown on a corner route.

and CB for the touchdown on a corner route. For a good in-person review of the action, see Wednesday’s camp report from BBI poster “mittenedman.”

from BBI poster “mittenedman.” Giants.com also provided a camp report on today’s practice.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants and Patriots will practice together again on Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.