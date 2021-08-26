AUGUST 26, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

Thursday was the second of two days of joint training camp practices between the New York Giants and New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Giants play the Patriots on Sunday in the team’s third and final preseason game.

“Today is going to be very situational, we’re almost going to jump right into team from the beginning,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “We’ll have some brief individual periods, we’ll have a quick seven-on-seven, get the guys juiced up and rolling, then what the rest of today is going to look like is we’re going to create a situation and just play it out – all fourth quarter situations. We’ll start with the ball in four-minute offense mode. We’re going to manufacture some things to make sure we get in the situational part of the game, so you may see a manufactured penalty or a manufactured first down or whatever it may be, or an ignored sack for both sides at some point to make sure we manage to get the emphasis of the drill, to build in more of the two-minute mode, the end of game situations, the substitutions and everything that comes with it.”

RYAN SANTOSO TRADED TO PANTHERS…

The New York Giants have traded back-up kicker/punter Ryan Santoso to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 7th-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If Santoso plays for at least two regular-season games for the Panthers, the Giants will receive the pick.

Santoso was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Lions (2018-2019), Montreal Alouettes (2019, 2020), and Tennessee Titans (2019). Santoso spent 2020 on the Giants’ Practice Squad after the team signed him in early September. Santoso has only played in three NFL games, solely as a kickoff specialist.

INJURY REPORT – MINOR ANKLE SPRAIN FOR ADOREE’ JACKSON…

CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle) remains on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (unknown), WR John Ross (hamstring?), WR Austin Mack (hamstring?), TE Evan Engram (unknown), OG Shane Lemieux (knee), NT Danny Shelton (unknown), LB Tae Crowder (unknown), LB Ryan Anderson (unknown), LB Elerson Smith (hamstring), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle sprain), and CB Josh Jackson (calf) did not practice on Thursday. Lemieux, Shelton, and Crowder were left behind in New Jersey for treatment.

According to multiple press reports, Jackson’s injury is a “minor” low-ankle sprain and he is expected to be ready for the regular-season opener. “We’re going to check to see how he is today,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “He’ll be with the trainers a little bit, we’ll see where we can ramp him up to. Looks like we dodged a bullet right there, but we’ll see day by day how it is and we’ll move him around a little bit today with the trainers.”

When asked what is wrong with Toney, Judge responded, “I’m not going to get into anybody’s individual medical right there, but this guy is getting better every day. He’s working with our trainers and doing everything they ask him to do, so I’m pleased with the progress he’s making. He’s doing everything we ask him to.”

RB Saquon Barkley (knee), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), and OT Nate Solder (shoulder?) practiced on a limited basis.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

CB Rodarius Williams received reps with the first team at cornerback, starting with the walk-thru.

received reps with the first team at cornerback, starting with the walk-thru. In 7-on-7 drills, WR Sterling Shepard made a one-handed, diving catch at the sideline. In the same drills, RB Saquon Barkley (wearing a red, non-contact jersey) caught a pass in the left flat from QB Daniel Jones and scored. Barkley also cleared out room for Shepard to score.

made a In 7-on-7 drills, QB Mike Glennon made a nice throw to WR David Sills for a touchdown.

TE Kaden Smith dropped a pass at the goal line.

dropped a pass at the goal line. LB Azeez Ojulari flashed on the bull rush in 2-on-2, pass-rushing drills.

flashed on the bull rush in 2-on-2, pass-rushing drills. In 11-on-11 drills, the Giants’ offense started with a three-and-out after a run and two short passes to WR Sterling Shepard . QB Daniel Jones actually may have been “sacked” too on one of these plays.

. QB actually may have been “sacked” too on one of these plays. On next drive, the offense was worse with a short completion to WR Darius Slayton and then back-to-back sacks (one given up by LT Andrew Thomas and the other by RT Matt Peart , who also held on the play). After a reset, the first play was a false start. The offense finally turned things around with long completions by QB Daniel Jones to WRs C.J. Board , Darius Slayton , and Dante Pettis . Drive was completed with a 1-yard touchdown pass to FB Eli Penny .

and then back-to-back sacks (one given up by LT and the other by RT , who also held on the play). After a reset, the first play was a false start. The offense finally turned things around with long completions by QB to WRs , , and . Drive was completed with a 1-yard touchdown pass to FB . In 11-on-11 drills, the first-team Patriots’ offense drove 80 yards and finished the possession with a RB Damien Harris touchdown run. CB James Bradberry dropped an interception on this drive.

On next drive, S Xavier McKinney broke up a pass from QB Mac Jones. That was followed up with an interception by S Logan Ryan on a seam route. Slot corner Darnay Holmes was replaced by Julian Love after Holmes was called with defensive holding.

broke up a pass from QB Mac Jones. That was followed up with an interception by S on a seam route. Slot corner was replaced by after Holmes was called with defensive holding. CB Sam Beal forced two incompletions by QB Mac Jones, but Beal finished this possession by allowing a touchdown in the corner of the end zone and then the 2-point conversion. This drive would have ended earlier if not a practice as there were sacks by S Jabrill Peppers , LB Lorenzo Carter , and LB Ifeadi Odenigbo . CBs James Bradberry and Rodarius Williams also broke up passes.

forced two incompletions by QB Mac Jones, but Beal finished this possession by allowing a touchdown in the corner of the end zone and then the 2-point conversion. This drive would have ended earlier if not a practice as there were sacks by S , LB , and LB Giants’ offensive line had issues in next team drill. RT Matt Peart in particular struggled, giving up another sack and multiple pressures. QB Daniel Jones did throw a deep seam pass to TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart . RB Corey Clement finished the drive with a touchdown. RB Saquon Barkley was in for two plays on this possession.

in particular struggled, giving up another sack and multiple pressures. QB did throw a deep seam pass to TE . RB finished the drive with a touchdown. RB was in for two plays on this possession. In next 11-on-11, 2-minute series, RB Saquon Barkley caught two slants from QB Daniel Jones , including one that would have gone for a big gain (possible score). Jones then connected with TE Jake Hausmann and WR Darius Slayton to set up a 49-yard field goal by PK Graham Gano .

caught two slants from QB , including one that would have gone for a big gain (possible score). Jones then connected with TE On the day, QB Daniel Jones unofficially was 23-of-29; QB Mike Glennon 1-of-3; QB Cam Newton 4-of-6; and QB Mac Jones 9-of-20. RB Saquon Barkley received eight snaps in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

unofficially was 23-of-29; QB 1-of-3; QB Cam Newton 4-of-6; and QB Mac Jones 9-of-20. RB received eight snaps in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. For a good in-person review of the action, see Thursday’s camp report from BBI poster “mittenedman.”

from BBI poster “mittenedman.” Giants.com also provided a camp report on today’s practice.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants return to New Jersey and will practice at the Quest Diagnostic Center facility on Friday.