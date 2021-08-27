AUGUST 27, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held a light summer training camp practice on Friday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“I thought we got a lot of productive work with the Patriots,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “Playing against any quality opponents, which we did with the Browns and the Patriots has been two very, very good weeks for our team. I think these competitive practices against other teams are probably the best thing you can do for your team in training camp in terms of preparing them for the competition they’re going to see. Obviously, the intensity raises up. The volume’s very high as far as building in the conditioning and the fundamentals for the players. You get some schemes that you haven’t predicted on the front end, some things different teams are trying out. While they’re not in a preseason game, they’re trying them out on different opponents to watch on tape. So, you get a look at a lot of different things that you can adjust as coaches and players and move forward. I’m pleased with the work we’ve got in the last two weeks. We’re a better team for it. Now, our focus shifts on to the game Sunday against the Patriots, and obviously we’ll get ready for the season after that.”

INJURY REPORT…

CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle) remains on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (unknown), WR John Ross (hamstring?), WR Austin Mack (hamstring?), LB Elerson Smith (hamstring), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle sprain), and CB Josh Jackson (calf) did not practice on Friday.

OG Shane Lemieux (knee), NT Danny Shelton (unknown), and LB Tae Crowder (unknown) were limited.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Today was a light, walk-thru practice in advance of Sunday’s preseason finale.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.