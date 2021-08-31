August 31, 2021 New York Giants Injury Report and Press Conferences

AUGUST 31, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT – SHANE LEMIEUX HAS PARTIALLY-TORN TENDON…

The New York Giants held a light, walk-thru practice on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey

CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle) is on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

WR John Ross (hamstring?), TE Evan Engram (calf), LB Elerson Smith (hamstring), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle), and CB Josh Jackson (unknown) did not practice on Tuesday.

When Head Coach Joe Judge was asked for an update on Engram, he responded, “To be honest with you, we’ll kind of see in the next couple of days where we think this could go. We’re only a few days out right now, he’s a guy that’s shown some quick turnaround in the past. Last year he had something very similar, so we’ll see where this is. It’s not the same injury as before, but we’ll see how his body responds, make decision for him and the team.”

When asked if he will be available for Week 1, Judge replied, “I really couldn’t give you an answer to that right now. It’s very much a gray area right now in terms of where he’s going to be going. I’ll kind of give him a couple more days, see where he’s at, see how he progresses, see if we move around a little bit, we’ll kind of make a decision from there.”

RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (foot/ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring?), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), and OG Shane Lemieux (knee) did participate in practice.

However, The Athletic is reporting that the knee injury Lemieux suffered early in training camp is in fact a partially-torn patellar tendon. The Athletic is also reporting that the current plan is to have Lemieux attempt to play though the injury without surgery.

Judge was asked about Lemieux today before practice. “I’d say these next few days will tell a lot,” said Judge. “I don’t think we’re going to see anything today that’s going to really push one way or the other on that. He’s been trending the right direction, he’s had some good work. Obviously, we kept him behind when we went to New England to work with the trainers. That was a positive week for him. Tomorrow and Thursday will kind of be big tells for us in terms of going in that Week 1, maybe what we can expect to see.”

