Giants Trade for Ben Bredeson, Reduce Roster to 53 Players

NEW YORK GIANTS TRADE FOR BEN BREDESON…
The New York Giants have acquired by trade offensive guard Ben Bredeson from the Baltimore Ravens. In return for the Giants’ 4th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Giants received Bredeson and the Ravens’ 5th-round selection in 2022 (acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs) and 7th-round selection in 2023.
Ravens Receive:
Giants 4th-round 2022 Selection
Giants Receive:
Ben Bredeson
Ravens 5th-round 2022 Selection (from Chiefs)
Ravens 7th-round 2023 Selection
The 23-year old, 6’5”, 315-pound Bredeson was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He played in 10 games with no starts as a rookie.
NEW YORK GIANTS REDUCE ROSTER TO 53 PLAYERS…
On Tuesday, in order to meet the NFL’s 53-man roster limit, the New York Giants made the following 27 roster moves:
Remain on the Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List:
- CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle)
Placed on Injured Reserve:
- WR Austin Mack
- WR Alex Bachman
- OG Ted Larsen
Waived or contracts terminated:
- QB Brian Lewerke
- RB Corey Clement
- RB Sandro Platzgummer
- WR David Sills
- WR Matt Cole
- WR Damion Willis
- TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
- TE Jake Hausmann
- OC Jonotthan Harrison
- OC Brett Heggie
- OG Kenny Wiggins
- OL Chad Slade
- OL Jake Burton
- OL Jackson Barton
- DL David Moa
- DL Elijah Qualls
- DL Willie Henry
- LB Ifeadi Odenigbo
- LB Devante Downs
- LB Ryan Anderson
- LB Niko Lalos
- CB Madre Harper
- S Chris Johnson
- S Jordyn Peters
- LS Casey Kreiter
According to the team’s press release, Kreiter will be re-signed.
