Giants Sign Chris Myarick and Matt Skura to Practice Squad; Thursday Injury Report

GIANTS SIGN TWO MORE TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have signed two more players to their 16-man Practice Squad (there are actually 17 on the Practice Squad due to running back Sandro Platzgummer’s International Player Pathway Program exemption). The team has signed tight end Chris Myarick and center/guard Matt Skura. There is currently one more open spot on the Practice Squad.

The 25-year old, 6’5”, 261-pound Myarick was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He spent all of 2019 and most of 2020 on the Practice Squad of the Dolphins, though he did play in three games in 2020.

The 28-year old, 6’3”, 310-pound Skura was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Baltimore Ravens after the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on the Ravens’ Practice Squad. In 2017, Skura started 12 games at right guard for the Ravens. He became the starting center in 2018, and started 27 consecutive regular-season games at the position in two seasons, missing five games due to a knee injury in 2019. Skura started 12 more games at center in 2020, missing one week due to COVID. He signed with the Miami Dolphins in March 2021, but they waived him in late August.

SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey

CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle) remains on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

In the limited portion of practice that is open to the media, WR Collin Johnson (unknown), TE Evan Engram (calf), LT Andrew Thomas (“work load management”), OC/OG Billy Price (COVID screening), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle), and CB Josh Jackson (calf) did not participate in drills with the rest of the team.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.